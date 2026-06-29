National Media Office plans new safeguards and awareness programmes for children online
The UAE's National Media Authority is developing an integrated regulatory framework to govern children's use of social media platforms, as part of efforts to strengthen child safety in the digital space.
Maitha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Media Strategy and Policy at the National Media Authority, said the authority was working with federal and local entities, as well as the telecommunications sector, to ensure children use digital platforms safely and responsibly, Al Bayan newspaper reported.
She said the UAE's Child Digital Safety Law had established a clear framework for protecting children on digital platforms, while the “Advertiser” permit had set rules governing children's participation in content creation and the type of content they may produce.
Al Suwaidi said the authority encourages children to create educational, cultural, awareness and purposeful entertainment content that promotes national identity and community values.
However, she stressed that the authority does not support practices that involve exploiting children in advertising or employing them in media-related work in breach of approved rules and age requirements.
The National Media Authority also plans to launch awareness initiatives and programmes in the coming period, in cooperation with federal and local institutions, to raise awareness among children and parents about safe and responsible social media use.
The initiatives will promote digital best practices and support efforts to build a generation capable of engaging with online content in a safe, informed and responsible manner.