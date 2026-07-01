Dr Machado, Senior Clinical Neuropsychologist and advanced neuromodulation (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) specialist at Medcare Royal Speciality, sees the measure as, in effect, a large-scale experiment in how a generation grows up in the digital age. Its success will be judged not by the screen hours saved but by the quality of the inner life that grows in their place.

For plenty of parents, the news landed as relief. But a ban on its own does not raise a happier, calmer child. What fills the space left behind matters far more than what is taken away, and according to Dr Alexandre Machado, the year ahead is a rare opening.

Dubai: A year from now, daily life will look a little different for the UAE's youngest residents. Under a new Cabinet resolution, children under 15 will no longer be able to hold social media accounts, and 15 and 16-year-olds will use platforms with extra safeguards in place. The companies behind the apps have up to 12 months to make it happen.

All you need to know about the ban

The headline version is simple. Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2026, issued in June, sets the minimum age for social media at 15. Children below that cannot create, use or operate a personal account. Teenagers who are 15 or 16 can stay on, but with age-appropriate content settings, limits on contact with strangers, screen-time tools and parental controls built in.

Parental consent does not get around the rule, and platforms must verify ages properly rather than letting users simply type in a birthday. The UAE is the first Arab country to go this far, following Australia and a string of European nations. Crucially, there is a transition period of up to a year before it all takes effect.

The first few weeks will be bumpy

When the scrolling stops, expect some restlessness. Irritability, boredom and a flat "there's nothing to do" mood are normal. Screens deliver fast, repeated hits of dopamine, the brain's reward chemical, and Dr Machado says it takes a little while for a child to recalibrate without them. For most, that settles within two to three weeks.

He is keen to stress that this early frustration is not simply bad behaviour. "Frustration can be a sign of healthy resistance to the loss of an attachment object," he says, and learning to sit with it is itself good for a child's mental health.