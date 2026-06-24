From Reels to real life: 10 Dubai indoor hubs helping kids rediscover offline fun

From museums to trampoline parks, these Dubai venues offer screen-free alternatives
Dubai: The UAE has officially banned social media for children under 15. Under Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2026, announced on 18 June, kids below that age will no longer be allowed to create or use personal accounts on any social media platform. Parental consent does not override the restriction. Platforms have 12 months to comply.
For parents, the practical question is straightforward: what fills the gap?
Hanadi Al Yafei, director-general of the Child Safety Organisation, has described the 12-month compliance window as a "runway" for families to adjust gradually. The official guidance encourages replacing screen time with structured alternatives including sports, creative activities and more face-to-face interaction.
Dubai, with its sheer density of indoor spaces designed for children, is arguably better positioned for this shift than most cities.
Here are 10 spots worth knowing about.
This interactive children's museum in Al Quoz is built entirely around learning through touch, movement and play. Spread across two floors with more than 40 exhibits and eight galleries, it lets children build forts, experiment with water displays, explore engineering concepts and climb through the giant Toshi's Nets installation. It is aimed at ages two to 11 and is one of the most thoughtfully designed kids' spaces in the city.
Location: Al Quoz 1
Price: From Dhs139 (2-hour pass) and Dhs179 (3-hour pass) for kids aged 2 to 16, Dhs69 for toddlers aged 12 to 23 months Open daily, 10am to 7pm
A 7,000-square-metre indoor city inside Dubai Mall where children aged two to 16 can role-play real-world careers. They try out jobs from firefighter to surgeon to radio presenter, earn their own currency and manage their time across more than 40 activities. It is structured, social and completely screen-free, and it gives children the kind of identity exploration that social media often filled.
Location: Dubai Mall
Price: From Dhs100 to Dhs195 (children aged 2 to 16), Dhs80 (adults) Open Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to 11pm
Another strong option for curious younger children. This edutainment museum in Al Quoz has 10 themed galleries with interactive exhibits covering science, nature and creativity. It includes a Toddler's Treehouse for the smallest visitors and a Cave Explorer section for children who want something more adventurous.
Location: Al Quoz
Price: From Dhs139 (adult and child) Open daily, 10am to 7pm
For children who need to move, this trampoline park in Al Quoz is one of the most popular indoor activity spaces in the city. It has obstacle courses, dodgeball courts, a zip line, climbing walls, a speed slide and a slam dunk zone. It works as both a physical outlet and a social one, since most of the activities are built for groups.
Location: Al Quoz Price: From Dhs85 (one-hour day pass)
Tucked inside Alserkal Avenue, this art studio runs weekly workshops for children covering painting, mixed media and creative projects. For kids who have been spending their screen time making content, editing videos or curating aesthetics, this channels that creative energy into something physical. It is also a good fit for older children and teens who might feel too old for soft play but still need a stimulating offline outlet.
Location: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz
This one covers a wide age range, which makes it useful for families with children of different ages. Located inside City Centre Deira, it has soft play zones for younger kids alongside laser tag, canopy trails, climbing structures and escape-room-style challenges for tweens and teens. The teen-friendly side is run by the team behind TEPfactor.
Location: City Centre Deira, and JBR Price: From Dhs69 (ages 4 to 10, height restrictions apply)
A large-scale indoor play space at Dubai Festival City Mall with more than 20 attractions and regular creative workshops. It covers trampolines, ball pools, climbing walls, pedal go-karts and masterclasses in things like slime-making, bath bombs and cooking. It is aimed at ages two to 10 and has a cafe for parents.
Location: Dubai Festival City Mall
Price: From Dhs149 (2-hour pass), with full-day and weekend options available. Free for under-twos Open Mon to Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight
A 15,000-square-foot indoor inflatable park with assault courses, ziplines, foam pits, slides and a dedicated toddler zone. It is loud, physical and chaotic in exactly the way that appeals to children who need to burn serious energy. There is also a laser frenzy zone for older kids.
Location: Al Quoz and Arabian Centre, Al Khawaneej
Price: From Dhs120
A structured indoor play and workshop space in Al Quoz that combines soft play zones with hands-on creative sessions. The workshops rotate and cover arts, crafts and themed seasonal activities. It has dedicated toddler-friendly areas and is designed to balance free play with guided creative time, which makes it a good option for parents looking for something with a bit more structure than a standard play centre.
Location: Al Quoz
Price: From Dh75
Sometimes the best offline activity is one that has absolutely nothing to do with what children were doing on their phones. Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall runs daily sessions for all skill levels, with private lessons available. It is physical, it requires focus, it is social, and it is one of those activities that is nearly impossible to do while thinking about a screen.
Location: Dubai Mall
Price: From Dhs100 (off-peak weekday sessions) to Dhs150 (evening sessions). Sessions run in 90-minute blocks from 10am, with the last session at 5pm Open daily, 10am to 11.45pm
The UAE government has been clear that this ban is not designed to feel like a punishment. The 12-month compliance period is there so families can build new routines gradually. Al Yafei has stressed the importance of replacing screen time with healthier alternatives such as more face-to-face interaction with friends and increased family engagement rather than simply taking something away.
Dubai already has the spaces. The programmes are already running. What changes now is the intention behind using them. A weekly museum visit, a regular creative class, a standing weekend session at a trampoline park: these are the things that turn a ban into a lifestyle shift.