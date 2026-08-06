Two major concerts, new restaurants, indoor fitness and family-friendly events await
Dubai: What a week it has been. A SpaceX rocket hit the Moon on Wednesday at 10.34am our time, throwing up an estimated 1,100 tonnes of lunar dust. An Abu Dhabi observatory pointed a telescope at exactly the right spot and saw nothing at all.
And then it rained. In August. In a country running near 50C inland.
And Spider-Man: Brand New Day broke essentially every box office record that exists, reaching a billion dollars in six days.
Now to your weekend, here are ten things happening in Dubai that are as happening as the rest of the week was.
One of the Arab world's most recognisable voices takes the World Trade Centre for the fifth season of this series, bringing the emotional ballads and the chart material.
Rising Lebanese singer Leen Hayek, a former winner of The Voice Kids, opens.
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre When: Saturday 8 August, from 8.30pm Price: From Dh105
Ramy Gamal brings the heartfelt ballads, Wael Jassar the tarab tradition and a voice people travel across the region for. It is being staged as a full production rather than a straight concert.
Where: Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre When: Saturday 8 August, 8pm Price: From Dh195
The karaoke spot is bringing back its frat party format for a summer edition, and it starts early enough to be a full night rather than a late one.
Expect the full setup: interactive games, themed props and a DJ running the room from 8pm. Guest DJ Phyz headlines with an open-format set built on live mixing, mashups and turntable scratching, and there is a Blackout Mayhem segment later in the evening.
Where: Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai When: Friday 7 August, from 8pm Ladies: Dh99 for three hours of unlimited selected drinks and one entrée Gents: Dh250 for unlimited selected food and drinks
The obvious answer to running in August is not to. The second most obvious is to do it indoors.
Four distances, 1km, 2.5km, 5km and 10km, in a climate-controlled mall, with live music, aid stations and family activities around the course. Open to all ages and fitness levels.
Where: Dubai Outlet Mall When: Sunday 9 August, from 7am Price: From Dh47.25
Majid Al Futtaim has opened a chef-led dining hall, with four concepts running now and more arriving before the full launch later this year.
Salam Daqqaq's Bait Maryam for Levantine cooking, Gabriele Bonci for Roman pizza al taglio, ATHAR By the Qlab from Nabhan Al Ali for all-day dining, and Reif Othman's REIF Japanese Kushiyaki.
Where: City Centre Mirdif
Also in Mirdif, and closing on Sunday, so this is your last weekend.
The Amalfi Coast approximated in a shopping centre: interactive games, beauty experiences, merchandise customisation, a photo booth and food from Rationed and Crème. Spend Dh300 or more at the mall to unlock access, with draws for gift cards, VOX tickets and retailer hampers.
Where: City Centre Mirdif When: Until 9 August, 2pm to 10pm
Yes, really. Bring your cat and take 15 per cent off the bill on any a la carte dish, all day.
Whether your cat wants to spend Saturday in a restaurant in Uptown Dubai is a separate question, and only you can answer it.
Where: Uptown Social, Uptown Dubai When: All day, Saturday 8 August Offer: 15 per cent off with a cat
French Riviera cooking served sharing-style on a Sunday afternoon, with handcrafted cocktails, a kids' corner and a mini brunch for younger diners.
Pool and beach access adds Dh150 per person if you want to stretch it into the evening.
When: Every Sunday, 1pm to 4pm Price: Soft Dh495, House Dh595, Premium Dh795, children aged five to 12 Dh175, under fours free
Timed for the Indian and Pakistani Independence Days, the region's only LEGO-themed hotel is running Kids Go Free plus a further 10 per cent off with the code INPK26.
Open to Indian and Pakistani families and mixed-nationality families with at least one Indian or Pakistani member, with proof of nationality required at check-in. Themed rooms, in-room treasure hunts, character meet-and-greets and a family pool, designed for children aged two to 12.
Book by: 30 August, for stays until 30 September Where: Via the hotel's own website
Casio and Melodica have paired up for the summer. Buy a Casio Celviano AP Series digital piano from any Melodica store or online and your first lesson with one of their instructors is included.
Five models across the range, from the AP-S200 at 299mm deep for apartments up to the flagship AP-750. Rather more rewarding than another month of screens, and it works just as well for adults starting from nothing.
Where: Melodica stores across the UAE, and online
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