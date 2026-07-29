New community mall in Dubai: The Grand to open in August

New Nad Al Sheba destination will bring shopping, dining and wellness under one roof
Shamal, the owner of Nad Al Sheba Gardens, said the new retail and lifestyle destination has been fully leased ahead of its opening and will bring together supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, healthcare, wellness and everyday services under one roof.
The Grand will be anchored by the first Waitrose & Partners store in Nad Al Sheba, alongside a mix of dining and lifestyle brands aimed at serving residents in the growing community.
The first phase of openings on August 19 will include Waitrose & Partners, MMI, Heart Cottage Lane, Maple Bear Nursery, Al Jaber Optical and Fixperts.
From early September, more brands will join the destination, including Tashas, Somewhere, Home Bakery, Kokoro, Blu Pizzeria, Bake My Day, Daima, Staywell Pharmacy and Tips & Toes.
The retail hub will continue to expand into early 2027 with the opening of Fitcode and American Hospital, completing its health and wellness offering.
According to Shamal, The Grand has been designed as more than a traditional community mall, creating a destination where residents can shop, dine, meet, exercise and access everyday services in one place.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said:
"The Grand represents the next phase of Shamal's long-term vision for Nad Al Sheba and for the communities we create."
He added that the destination was designed "not simply to offer convenience, but to elevate the everyday" and create a place that feels connected to daily life.
The Grand forms part of Shamal's wider vision for Nad Al Sheba Gardens, with further retailers, experiences and community programmes set to be announced in the coming months.