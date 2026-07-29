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New community mall in Dubai: The Grand to open in August

New Nad Al Sheba destination will bring shopping, dining and wellness under one roof

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The Grand, a new retail and lifestyle destination at Nad Al Sheba Gardens, will open in phases from August 19, bringing together shopping, dining, wellness and everyday services, including the first Waitrose & Partners store in Nad Al Sheba.
The Grand, a new retail and lifestyle destination at Nad Al Sheba Gardens, will open in phases from August 19, bringing together shopping, dining, wellness and everyday services, including the first Waitrose & Partners store in Nad Al Sheba.
Shamal Holdings

Shamal, the owner of Nad Al Sheba Gardens, said the new retail and lifestyle destination has been fully leased ahead of its opening and will bring together supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, healthcare, wellness and everyday services under one roof.

The Grand will be anchored by the first Waitrose & Partners store in Nad Al Sheba, alongside a mix of dining and lifestyle brands aimed at serving residents in the growing community.

The first phase of openings on August 19 will include Waitrose & Partners, MMI, Heart Cottage Lane, Maple Bear Nursery, Al Jaber Optical and Fixperts.

From early September, more brands will join the destination, including Tashas, Somewhere, Home Bakery, Kokoro, Blu Pizzeria, Bake My Day, Daima, Staywell Pharmacy and Tips & Toes.

What is planned for the centre?

The retail hub will continue to expand into early 2027 with the opening of Fitcode and American Hospital, completing its health and wellness offering.

According to Shamal, The Grand has been designed as more than a traditional community mall, creating a destination where residents can shop, dine, meet, exercise and access everyday services in one place.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, said:

"The Grand represents the next phase of Shamal's long-term vision for Nad Al Sheba and for the communities we create."

He added that the destination was designed "not simply to offer convenience, but to elevate the everyday" and create a place that feels connected to daily life.

The Grand forms part of Shamal's wider vision for Nad Al Sheba Gardens, with further retailers, experiences and community programmes set to be announced in the coming months.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE Shopping MallsRetail

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