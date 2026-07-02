Where to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Dubai: 5 best spots to visit

Almond praline, chocolate sponge, dulce diplomat...you're spoiled for choice
If there’s one day that needs no convincing to celebrate, it’s World Chocolate Day (July 7), hello happiness, indeed.
Across the UAE, restaurants and homegrown brands are marking the occasion with everything from mousses and soufflés to cinnamon-kissed cakes and bite-sized chocolate creations. So, you can enjoy a seaside dessert, a café-style fun, or something you can order straight to your door, there’s a chocolate moment waiting for you.
Here’s where to celebrate.
At Jun’s, chocolate gets a playful upgrade with its Little Cakes—mini versions of the restaurant’s beloved Kelvin Cakes.
This season’s standout is the Chocolate Dulce, a layered gluten-free creation featuring chocolate sponge, dulce diplomat, almond praline, vanilla mousse, sea salt caramel, and burnt milk crumbs.
It’s rich, and quickly before you know, it one bit becomes five.
Where: Jun’s, Downtown Dubai
When: Friday–Sunday (July 3–5)
Price: Dh50
At Gerbou, chocolate comes with a nostalgic, aromatic twist.
The Chocolate Cinnamon Orange Cakebrings warming cinnamon with bright citrus notes, while the classic Chocolate Cake leans into 64% Valrhona dark chocolate, cocoa, and butter for a rich, no-nonsense indulgence.
Perfect for sharing, the cakes are designed for gatherings—or solo chocolate emergencies.
Where: Nad Al Sheba, Dubai
When: Daily, 8am–11pm
Price: Dh 250
At Sirene Beach by GAIA, dessert is best enjoyed with a view.
The chocolate is a shareable classic for three, topped with cocoa powder and roasted hazelnuts. Now that's the kind of evening you need.
Where: J1 Beach, Dubai
When: Daily, 10am–1am
Built forcocoa lovers, you can enjoy glossy ganache, deep chocolate notes, and everything in between sinfully good and impossible to resist.
Across the city, Ganache shows up in multiple moods. There’s the original “mothership” at Alserkal Avenue, where you can sit down and work your way through signature creations right where they’re made. Then there’s the café in Dubai Hills, a sleek boutique in Dubai Mall, and a cacao-forward brasserie in Nad Al Sheba—each offering its own take on chocolate comfort.
No matter which location you land in, the result is the same: chocolate, in its most indulgent form.
Locations: Alserkal Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills, Nad Al Sheba
Läderach is best known for its handcrafted pralines and signature chocolate slabs, made with a focus on freshness and artisanal technique. In fact, it stands among the few luxury chocolatiers that oversee the entire journey.
With its roots as the largest artisanal chocolatier in Switzerland, the brand has brought its elevated chocolate experience to the UAE, where boutiques and cafés offer everything from elegant gifting options to indulgent everyday treats.
Locations: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre
Happy Chocolate Day to all those who celebrate. You get your chocolate coffee fix, right here. From hot chocolate and iced chocolate to milkshakes and mochas, everything here revolves around cocoa in its most comforting, customisable form.
Location: Mirdif City Centre