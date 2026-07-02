GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Where to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Dubai: 5 best spots to visit

Almond praline, chocolate sponge, dulce diplomat...you're spoiled for choice

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
So, you can enjoy a seaside dessert, a café-style fun, or something you can order straight to your door, there’s a chocolate moment waiting for you.
So, you can enjoy a seaside dessert, a café-style fun, or something you can order straight to your door, there’s a chocolate moment waiting for you.
Shutterstock

If there’s one day that needs no convincing to celebrate, it’s World Chocolate Day (July 7), hello happiness, indeed.

Across the UAE, restaurants and homegrown brands are marking the occasion with everything from mousses and soufflés to cinnamon-kissed cakes and bite-sized chocolate creations. So, you can enjoy a seaside dessert, a café-style fun, or something you can order straight to your door, there’s a chocolate moment waiting for you.

Here’s where to celebrate.

Jun’s, Downtown Dubai

At Jun’s, chocolate gets a playful upgrade with its Little Cakes—mini versions of the restaurant’s beloved Kelvin Cakes.

This season’s standout is the Chocolate Dulce, a layered gluten-free creation featuring chocolate sponge, dulce diplomat, almond praline, vanilla mousse, sea salt caramel, and burnt milk crumbs.

It’s rich, and quickly before you know, it one bit becomes five.

Where: Jun’s, Downtown Dubai
When: Friday–Sunday (July 3–5)
Price: Dh50

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba

At Gerbou, chocolate comes with a nostalgic, aromatic twist.

The Chocolate Cinnamon Orange Cakebrings warming cinnamon with bright citrus notes, while the classic Chocolate Cake leans into 64% Valrhona dark chocolate, cocoa, and butter for a rich, no-nonsense indulgence.

Perfect for sharing, the cakes are designed for gatherings—or solo chocolate emergencies.

Where: Nad Al Sheba, Dubai
When: Daily, 8am–11pm
Price: Dh 250

Sirene by GAIA

At Sirene Beach by GAIA, dessert is best enjoyed with a view.

The chocolate is a shareable classic for three, topped with cocoa powder and roasted hazelnuts. Now that's the kind of evening you need.

Where: J1 Beach, Dubai
When: Daily, 10am–1am

Other chocolatiers to look at

Ganache

Built forcocoa lovers, you can enjoy glossy ganache, deep chocolate notes, and everything in between sinfully good and impossible to resist.

Across the city, Ganache shows up in multiple moods. There’s the original “mothership” at Alserkal Avenue, where you can sit down and work your way through signature creations right where they’re made. Then there’s the café in Dubai Hills, a sleek boutique in Dubai Mall, and a cacao-forward brasserie in Nad Al Sheba—each offering its own take on chocolate comfort.

No matter which location you land in, the result is the same: chocolate, in its most indulgent form.

Locations: Alserkal Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills, Nad Al Sheba

Läderach

Läderach is best known for its handcrafted pralines and signature chocolate slabs, made with a focus on freshness and artisanal technique. In fact, it stands among the few luxury chocolatiers that oversee the entire journey.

With its roots as the largest artisanal chocolatier in Switzerland, the brand has brought its elevated chocolate experience to the UAE, where boutiques and cafés offer everything from elegant gifting options to indulgent everyday treats.

Locations: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre

Knoops

Happy Chocolate Day to all those who celebrate. You get your chocolate coffee fix, right here. From hot chocolate and iced chocolate to milkshakes and mochas, everything here revolves around cocoa in its most comforting, customisable form.

Location: Mirdif City Centre

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The viral dessert trend has landed in Dubai

Here's where you can find the viral dot cake in Dubai

3m read
RTA completes new road project to ease traffic at Nad Al Sheba Majlis

Major road upgrade at Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba Majlis

1m read
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Shakira at FIFA World Cup: A 20-year legacy

2m read
Your guide to the most Instagram-worthy sheep cakes and festive dessert boxes in the UAE

4 Cute UAE sheep desserts to order this Eid Al-Adha

3m read