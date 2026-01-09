GOLD/FOREX
Dubai chocolate queen Sarah Hamouda launches new flavours and why fans are going 'nuts' over them

In an earlier interview, Sarah revealed how a simple pregnancy craving sparked her empire

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Chocolate captured UAE’s indulgent side.
Dubai Chocolate captured UAE’s indulgent side.

Dubai: Fix, Dubai’s cult dessert chocolatier co-founded by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda, has unveiled two exciting new chocolate bars: Honey I’m Comb and Jam or Go Nuts.

The new flavours are available at the brand’s temporary pop-up at the Museum of the Future from Friday, January 2, until Sunday, January 11, and will later be available on Careem.

Honey I’m Comb is a milk chocolate bar filled with golden honeycomb candy and a soft chocolate mousse that melts in the mouth. Jam or Go Nuts is a blondie chocolate bar packed with crunchy peanut butter and a sweet hit of jam, inspired by classic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Speaking to Gulf News in an earlier interview, Sarah revealed how a simple pregnancy craving sparked the brand’s journey.

“Tamara is the secret,” she says with a grin.

“She’s indeed our Million Dollar Baby.” That craving led to Fix’s first pistachio chocolate, which quickly became a cult favourite and ignited an international sugar rush.

Launching during the pandemic with personal savings, Sarah and her husband Yezen Alani turned risk into opportunity.

“We had to choose — either pay the deposit on our home, or launch Fix. We chose Fix,” she recalls. That decision set the stage for a global dessert empire, now celebrated for its quality, creativity, and people-first approach.

Sarah remains deliberate about growth: “People may think it’s a mistake, but for us, it’s about quality and experience. We want people to experience the product the way we do.” She also stresses integrity: “Replicate it — but replicate it with dignity. Fix was never about shortcuts or hype.”

From Dubai’s vibrant, multicultural landscape to international dessert trends, Fix has become a symbol of innovation and resilience. With these new flavours, Sarah Hamouda is not just expanding her brand — she’s redefining what a Dubai dessert experience can be.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
