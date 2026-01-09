In an earlier interview, Sarah revealed how a simple pregnancy craving sparked her empire
Dubai: Fix, Dubai’s cult dessert chocolatier co-founded by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda, has unveiled two exciting new chocolate bars: Honey I’m Comb and Jam or Go Nuts.
The new flavours are available at the brand’s temporary pop-up at the Museum of the Future from Friday, January 2, until Sunday, January 11, and will later be available on Careem.
Honey I’m Comb is a milk chocolate bar filled with golden honeycomb candy and a soft chocolate mousse that melts in the mouth. Jam or Go Nuts is a blondie chocolate bar packed with crunchy peanut butter and a sweet hit of jam, inspired by classic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Speaking to Gulf News in an earlier interview, Sarah revealed how a simple pregnancy craving sparked the brand’s journey.
“Tamara is the secret,” she says with a grin.
“She’s indeed our Million Dollar Baby.” That craving led to Fix’s first pistachio chocolate, which quickly became a cult favourite and ignited an international sugar rush.
Launching during the pandemic with personal savings, Sarah and her husband Yezen Alani turned risk into opportunity.
“We had to choose — either pay the deposit on our home, or launch Fix. We chose Fix,” she recalls. That decision set the stage for a global dessert empire, now celebrated for its quality, creativity, and people-first approach.
Sarah remains deliberate about growth: “People may think it’s a mistake, but for us, it’s about quality and experience. We want people to experience the product the way we do.” She also stresses integrity: “Replicate it — but replicate it with dignity. Fix was never about shortcuts or hype.”
From Dubai’s vibrant, multicultural landscape to international dessert trends, Fix has become a symbol of innovation and resilience. With these new flavours, Sarah Hamouda is not just expanding her brand — she’s redefining what a Dubai dessert experience can be.
