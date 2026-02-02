GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

‘Brother’ and ‘legend’: Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie’s emails to Epstein

Ferguson thanked Epstein for business opportunities and sought 20,000 pounds for rent

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson poses for a photocall during the 4th edition of the charity gala 'Knights of Charity' at Château de la Croix-des-Gardes in Cannes on July 17, 2025.
Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson poses for a photocall during the 4th edition of the charity gala 'Knights of Charity' at Château de la Croix-des-Gardes in Cannes on July 17, 2025.
AFP

London: Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Britain’s former prince Andrew, called late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a “legend” and the “brother I have always wished for”, according to newly-released documents.

While the friendship between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - who was stripped of his royal titles last October - and Epstein has been in the spotlight for years, the latest emails released by US authorities appear to shine a new light on the extent of Ferguson’s ties.

“I have never been more touched by a friends (sic) kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls,” Ferguson, nicknamed “Fergie”, wrote in an email dated August 2009 - a year after Epstein was convicted for procuring a minor for prostitution.

“Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for,” added the email from “Sarah”, although the email address is redacted as in the other exchanges.

Ferguson, 66, who long avoided the worst of the fallout from the Epstein affair, and Andrew divorced in 1996 but the pair have maintained a close friendship and shared living quarters for years.

In the August 2009 email, Ferguson profusely thanked Epstein, referring to multiple business opportunities arising for her company “Mother Army” after he held a “lunch” meeting.

Two months later, Ferguson, who has been dogged by debt scandals since her divorce, wrote to Epstein saying she “urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent today... Any brainwaves?”

Multiple emails include plans to meet and invitations to events on both sides of the Atlantic.

Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison facing charges of sex trafficking underage girls, sent an email to a redacted address in March 2010, asking “ny?”.

“Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back ...” read the reply from “Sarah”, referring to Andrew and Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie - who would have been 19, but almost 20, at the time.

‘Just marry me’

In June 2010, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: “You are a legend.”

“I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me.”

However, the relationship soured after the former Duchess of York apologised for her friendship and financial dealings with Epstein in a 2011 interview, saying she “abhorred paedophilia” and was cutting ties with the American financier.

She also called a 15,000 pound ($20,000) loan that she took from him to help pay off her debts a “gigantic error of judgement”.

Soon after, emails exchanged between Epstein and his publicist, Mike Sitrick, discuss the need for Ferguson to apologise, with Epstein saying that she should declare “I am not a pedo”.

Multiple UK charities last year severed their links with Ferguson after The Mail on Sunday revealed that a month after claiming to have cut ties with Epstein, Ferguson apologised to him in a 2011 email, calling the billionaire a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend”.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A who’s who of powerful men named in Epstein files

8m read
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India rejects Epstein file claims linking PM Modi

2m read
Château de la Messardière, Saint Tropez

All about the castle in White Lotus Season 4 in France

3m read
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

New Epstein release includes multiple Trump mentions

5m read