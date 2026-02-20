King Charles III, upon learning of brother's arrest, says 'the law must take its course'
The Thursday arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, has sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom, with commentators calling it the most dramatic downfall of a senior royal in modern times.
Thames Valley Police confirmed to British media the morning detention of a man in his 60s at a Norfolk estate, with searches of properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.
Andrew — now stripped of his royal titles and patronages —is not the first senior royal to be arrested, nor is the highest royal to be arrested, historian Jessica Storoschuk told Marie Claire.
King Charles I was arrested in 1647 before his January 1649 execution in Whitehall, making him the last British royal to have been arrested until Andrew did 379 years later.
Following Andrew's Thursday arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, British media outlets captured a public mood blending shock, weary acceptance, and vindication.
The disgraced former prince has been "released under investigation".
The Guardian reported the arrest stems from scrutiny over Andrew's ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, including allegations he shared confidential material — prompting a review of potential public office abuses.
It also highlighted stark generational rifts: Younger people, wary of monarchical privilege, see the arrest as evidence that no one is above the law, potentially eroding faith in the institution's future.
For many Britons, it signals long-overdue accountability tied to his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
BBC described quiet scenes outside the police station as Andrew departed — no protests, just a heavy media scrum.
Pre-arrest polls had pegged Andrew as the Royal Family's least popular figure, his 2019 BBC interview having demolished any remaining trust.
King Charles III responded firmly: “The law must take its course”, pledging the police his “full and wholehearted support and co-operation”.
The Times notes this aligns with Charles's post-accession strategy to distance the monarchy from scandal, contrasting his late mother's approach and underscoring institutional resolve amid transatlantic Epstein fallout.
Royal loyalists, meanwhile, mourn it as a tragic blow to King Charles III's reign.
The Times zeroed in on the palace's firm response. Unlike Queen Elizabeth II's initial support amid early scandals, Charles acted swiftly post-accession, severing Andrew's military ties and public roles. Insiders describe this as key to safeguarding the monarchy's modern relevance.
A BBC speculative report adds chilling depth: "So far we have seen only the tip of the iceberg, but detectives may have seen more of what lies under the surface. It is highly unlikely that the police arrested Andrew on Thursday on the basis of just a couple of emails people have seen within the Epstein files."
This hints at undisclosed evidence fueling the probe.
Across the Atlantic, US analysts note how Andrew's detention revives Epstein scrutiny, undercutting past dismissals from Trump allies who minimised the scandal's scope.
Beyond personal ruin, the saga tests if a constitutional monarchy can weather scandal via openness and reform — and many Britons are watching it closely.
While no charges had been filed, the release under investigation signals deeper inquiries ahead.
The BBC explained that when Andrew was arrested at about 08am (local time) on Thursday, it had nothing to do with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual abuse.
Giuffre, one of the most prominent survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse, has died by suicide in April 2025.
"At this stage, Andrew has only been arrested. He has not been charged," BBC reported.
Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing arising from his relationship with Epstein.
British media noted that Andrew's arrest has nothing to do with allegations Andrew has previously faced from Giuffre, who said she was made to have sex with Andrew on a number of occasions in the early 2000s.
An out-of-court financial settlement was reached between Andrew and Giuffre in 2022, which made no admission of wrongdoing on Andrew's part.
Typically with arrests relating to white-collar crime, people are held for a few hours to allow for searches and initial questioning.
Being released under investigation does not rule out further questioning at a later date.
The police released Andrew under investigation on Thursday evening.
Now detectives will have a big decision to make. This could take weeks, as per the BBC.
Police officers will sit down with lawyers from the Crown Prosecution Service and decide if there is sufficient evidence to charge the King's brother.
"If they decide to take the case to court, it will be called R v Mountbatten-Windsor, or in layman's terms, the King against the King's brother," the BBC notes.
2010: Photographed strolling in Central Park with Epstein post-conviction.
2015–2019: U.S. civil claims link him to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
November 2019: Disastrous BBC interview leads to withdrawal from public duties.
2022: Titles and patronages revoked; US lawsuit settled without liability admission.
2026: Arrest escalates legal pressure on a senior royal like never before, at least in the last 400 years.
The last senior royal arrested was King Charles I, in 1647. He was executed two years later.