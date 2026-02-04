GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Britain’s ex-prince Andrew leaves Windsor home

Andrew faces renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after attending the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor on April 20, 2025.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after attending the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor on April 20, 2025.
AFP

London: Britain’s former prince Andrew has moved from his luxurious Windsor home to a royal estate in eastern England, the BBC reported Tuesday, as he faces renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The ex-royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has come under renewed pressure to explain his appearances in the US Justice Department’s (DOJ) latest release of documents related to Epstein.

Andrew, 65, left Royal Lodge on Monday, according to the BBC. Buckingham Palace declined to confirm the report to AFP.

He had been living at the property close to Windsor Castle with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for the past two decades, according to the broadcaster.

Andrew is living in a temporary home at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the BBC reported. The Sun tabloid said he will eventually move into a permanent residence there, Marsh Farm, which is under renovation.

Pressure on the former royal - the younger brother of King Charles III - has intensified since he appeared in a new cache from the Epstein files released on Friday by the DOJ.

It includes photos of the then-prince kneeling over a woman lying on the ground, and emails inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace to talk in “private”.

The revelations prompted Prime Minister Keir Starmer to say Andrew should testify before the US Congress about what he knows of Epstein’s crimes.

A second Epstein victim has claimed through her lawyer that the American financier sent her to Britain in 2010 to have sex with Andrew at Royal Lodge.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

He paid a multimillion-pound settlement in 2022 to another Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, without making any admission of guilt. Giuffre died by suicide last year.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 over his alleged links to Epstein, who died by suicide in jail that year while awaiting trial for sex crimes against minors.

Related Topics:
UK

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson poses for a photocall during the 4th edition of the charity gala 'Knights of Charity' at Château de la Croix-des-Gardes in Cannes on July 17, 2025.

‘Brother’: Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie’s emails to Epstein

2m read
A handout picture released by the BBC on January 11, 2026, taken on January 10, 2026, and broadcast on the BBC's 'Sunday' political television program, shows Peter Mandelson, Britain's former Ambassador to the US being interviewed by journalist Laura Kuenssberg in London.

Mandelson quits Labour over reports of Epstein links

2m read
FILE - Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A who’s who of powerful men named in Epstein files

8m read
Tully became one of the most respected foreign correspondents of his generation, admired by audiences in Britain and across the world.

BBC’s ‘voice of India’ Mark Tully passes away at 90

3m read