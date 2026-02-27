Gellar reflecting on the close bond of her Buffy co-star, Trachtenberg and her legacy
Dubai: One year after the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, Sarah Michelle Gellar paid tribute to her former co-star and longtime friend, sharing memories that highlighted the bond they formed on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Trachtenberg, who played Dawn Summers, quickly became the heart of the series’ later seasons. Fans loved their on-screen sisterhood, from Dawn’s teasing of Buffy’s sometimes “too serious” heroics, to the many playful behind-the-scenes moments caught in interviews and bloopers.
In her message, Gellar wrote, “I’m one of the lucky ones who has over 30 years of memories with you. From our first day on set together, to less than a year later, when you were already taller than me. But I first worked with you on All My Children. I watched you become a star with Harriet.”
Gellar highlighted Trachtenberg’s generosity and warmth, particularly toward children. She remembered how Trachtenberg often joined countless birthday celebrations for Gellar’s own kids, even when she surely had other commitments, showing their dynamic that extended far beyond their relationship on screen.
Trachtenberg’s career began as a child actor with roles including Harriet the Spy, before she went on to tackle a mix of television and film projects such as Gossip Girl, 17 Again and Ice Princess.
On the anniversary of her passing, Gellar’s tribute resonated widely across social media, with fans revisiting memorable scenes and interviews from their time together. Many shared how Trachtenberg’s portrayal of Dawn Summers shaped their own adolescence. Fans quickly pointed out that the bond between Gellar and Trachtenberg went beyond co-stars, calling them a true family both on and off screen.
As the first anniversary of Trachtenberg’s passing arrives, many say they still can’t believe a full year has gone by, sharing memories and reflecting on just how deeply she is missed.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji