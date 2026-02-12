Rolls Royce owned by ex-London chambermaid sold for ₱29 million (Dh1.8 million) at Manila auction amid flood scam crackdown

Winning bidder: The Igorot Stone Kingdom Inc., a Baguio-based theme par. Pio Velasco, founder and CEO of Igorot Stone Kingdom, said on Thursday (February 12, 2026) that he made the winning bid for the 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan (P29 million | $500,000) during a government auction to "preserve history". Velasco said it's emblematic of the opening of the so-called “floodgates of corruption.”