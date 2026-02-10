Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation, said, “What made this initiative so compelling wasn’t just the exclusivity of the membership numbers, but the value and prestige that comes with Platinum status. Bidders recognised that, and they showed up.”

Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, “We look forward to building on this success and continuing our collaboration in the years ahead, as we work together to achieve greater impact and advance humanitarian causes that extend far beyond our borders.”

