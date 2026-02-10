GOLD/FOREX
Emirates Skywards membership numbers fetch Dh8.8 million in auction

The highest single bid reached Dh1.6 million over the one-month bidding period

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Emirates and Emirates Auction raised Dh8.8 million after bidders competed for seven rare Skywards Platinum membership numbers.
Emirates Skywards

Dubai: The Emirates Airline Foundation and Emirates Auction announced on Wednesday that they raised Dh8.8 million ($2.4 million) in a month after Emirates auctioned just seven ultra-rare Skywards Platinum memberships.

The proceeds will be used to advance humanitarian programmes for underprivileged children worldwide.

The seven ultra-rare Emirates Skywards membership numbers with Platinum-tier status benefits were offered to bidders worldwide, with the highest single bid reaching Dh1.6 million over the one-month bidding period.

Two buyers secured 20-year Platinum status, while five others locked in the tier for 15 years.

In an earlier statement, the airline said it is was offering unique Skywards membership numbers such as 2111111111 and 7777777770, each carrying Platinum status privileges typically reserved for its most loyal flyers.

The month-long charity auction, run with Emirates Auction, will fund humanitarian programmes for underprivileged children supported by the Emirates Airline Foundation.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation, said, “What made this initiative so compelling wasn’t just the exclusivity of the membership numbers, but the value and prestige that comes with Platinum status. Bidders recognised that, and they showed up.”

He added, “The response was extraordinary. To everyone who participated: thank you. Your contribution will reach further than you know."

Global bidders compete

The auction ran from December 17, 2025, to January 17, drawing more than 900 bids from 131 countries.

Winners came from the UAE, UK, India, the United States, Pakistan, France, Germany, Egypt, Thailand and several other nations, highlighting the global pull of both Emirates and the Skywards loyalty programme.

Where the Dh8.8 million will go

All proceeds will help the Foundation launch new projects and expand support for children already being helped through partnerships with 14 NGOs in nine countries.

These initiatives span housing, healthcare, education, nutrition and vocational training across communities in India, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, the Philippines, Brazil, Bangladesh and the UAE.

Annual event

The event will be an annual one, Emirates Auction and Emirates Foundation confirmed.

Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, “We look forward to building on this success and continuing our collaboration in the years ahead, as we work together to achieve greater impact and advance humanitarian causes that extend far beyond our borders.”

