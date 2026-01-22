The actor says a lack of contact ended their decades-long friendship after the allegations
Dubai: Chris Noth has finally opened up about his fractured relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker. The actor confirmed what many suspected: their decades-long friendship is over.
In a clip from the upcoming January 26 episode of 'Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson,' the 71-year-old actor didn't mince words about where things stand.
"We're not friends, I think that's pretty obvious," Noth said.
In late 2021, three women came forward with sexual assault allegations against North. The actor has consistently denied these claims, stating he "has not and would never cross that line."
The allegations surfaced just as the Sex and the City reboot 'And Just Like That' was gaining momentum. The timing couldn't have been worse for everyone involved.
Sarah Jessica Parker, along with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, quickly released a joint statement. They expressed support for the women who came forward and commended their courage.
For Parker, the move made sense from a business perspective. She was fronting a major reboot and protecting a beloved franchise's legacy. In today's cultural climate, silence can be interpreted as complicity.
Noth claims Parker never reached out to him privately before going public. No phone call or text. It didn't give him a chance to share his side of the story.
"The statement that they put out, which was nothing more than brand management, really, I don't know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising," Noth said.
He expressed frustration at being cut off by someone he considered a close friend and longtime colleague. "Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You've known me for many years, and we've worked together for many years."
Noth believes Parker owed him that conversation before publicly supporting his accusers. He said he could have given her "the real scoop" on the situation. He also said that if the roles were reversed he would have reached out to her first.
The consequences for Noth were swift and severe. His iconic character Mr. Big was killed off early in 'And Just Like That.' The franchise made it clear it could continue without him.
Parker hasn't responded to his recent comments
Noth recently drew renewed attention after appearing to like a critical comment about Parker on Instagram. He later dismissed the action as insignificant, but the damage was done.
The incident reignited conversations about the fallen friendship and brought the 2021 allegations back into the spotlight.
His social media activity hasn't helped his case or his public image.
The friendship that once seemed unbreakable is over. Noth has made that clear.
Parker continues leading 'And Just Like That' without him. The show has been renewed for another season. Life goes on.
For Noth, the professional consequences continue. The allegations reshaped his career and severed his ties to one of television's most recognizable franchises.
Whether he ever works with Parker again seems impossible now.
