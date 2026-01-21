Dubai: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Troy Kotsur, who's differently-abled, can’t hear you scream and that’s exactly why he loves horror movies.

Born deaf, the American talent told Gulf News that the real joy of watching a horror film for him is never the sound design or the jump scares.

“I watch people shake their heads, cover their eyes, jump in fear. It’s like a free show for me and that's priceless!," said Troy animatedly using sign language.

Kotsur, who plays the father of teenagers in the creature-feature horror Primate, believes the film is made for theatrical viewing — especially in places like the UAE, where moviegoing is still a full-on communal experience.

Horror is a big deal here: book a ticket for any new fright-fest, and expect to stand in line for popcorn, squeeze into a packed, screaming audience, and ride every jump scare together. That shared energy? It’s what makes horror a cinema lover’s dream.

“Horror is one of the last genres that truly demands a shared space,” Kotsur tells Gulf News.

For actress Johnny Sequoyah, who plays Lucy, that communal panic is the whole point.

“There’s nothing like being in a room with strangers and people you love, all holding your breath together,” she says.

“I’ve seen Primate with audiences — people get up, scream, shout at the screen. Someone actually yelled, ‘Kill the chimp!’ It becomes a ride.”