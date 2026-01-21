Behind viral clips and memes, remember a child going rogue on Instagram is a plea for help
Dubai: I had a sit-down with my kids last night when I was tucking them in bed last night. It wasn’t that awkward conversation about the birds or the bees.
It wasn’t even about school or grades or one of my twins forgetting to brush their teeth at night! It was about Brooklyn Beckham.
Yes, that Brooklyn Beckham. I told them, straight up: come to me first, kids and not Instagram.
Because what Brooklyn did (full disclosure speaking only from the lens of being a harried parent grappling with mom-guilt everyday) taking a six-page Instagram post to air grievances about his parents is every modern parent’s nightmare.
Wedding dress cancellations, a “hijacked” first dance, claims that “Brand Beckham comes first”, the post has simply set the internet on fire.
Reels and memes are flying around, with people questioning how Victoria danced (did she twirk or just sway her hips) or what really happened on that stage. But behind the jokes and the viral clips, this is a deeply personal, very real story for a family living under the microscope of fame.
Here’s the thing: Brooklyn possibly had the most cocooned childhood anyone could imagine. Elite schools, designer clothes, curated experiences, even a Netflix documentary showing him growing up — bees in the garden and all.
Privilege and opportunity everywhere. So what went wrong?
This entire episode is a reminder that even the most perfect childhood doesn’t shield kids from conflict, emotion, or frustration.
As a parent, it’s a sobering thought. How much do you step in? How much do you let go?
There is no rulebook in parenting! Bollywood musician Amaal Malik recently shared with me that he publicly criticized his parents on Twitter and, in hindsight, wished he hadn’t.
These moments remind us that children, no matter how much love, guidance, or luxury they enjoy, sometimes need to express themselves, and social media has become their stage.
But is it fair to make private family life public?
The Beckhams have built a brand around unity and perfection, yet Brooklyn’s post exposes the messy reality behind the curated image. “Brand Beckham comes first,” he wrote.
And that’s the paradox: when family is also a global brand, every disagreement gets amplified, every argument becomes public property. As parents, we ask ourselves: do you respond? Stay silent? Or hope your child eventually comes to you instead of posting online? Let's face it: Parenting today is a balancing act: guiding your child, setting boundaries, letting them make mistakes, and knowing the world is watching.
Even with the best access to education and life, there is no guarantee of peace or emotional security. Public or private, parenting is messy, imperfect, and deeply human.
Ultimately, Brooklyn’s Instagram post reflects a modern reality: social media is now the outlet for emotions and disputes we used to discuss privately.
Parenting in 2026? Forget the rulebook — it’s messy, imperfect, and nothing like what our parents went through.
Kids will challenge you, call you out in public, and push boundaries in ways you never even imagined (Here's looking at you Prince Harry and Meghan Markle). And while we can’t control every post, every rant, or every viral meme, we can make it very clear: your bedroom, your kitchen, your living room, that’s the first place they should come, not Instagram.
Because at the end of the day, no amount of followers, likes, or viral clout can take away the one thing that actually matters: a real conversation, face to face, maybe over a bedtime story - just talking, listening, and trying to make sense of this messy, hilarious, sometimes infuriating business we call parenting.
