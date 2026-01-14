Here is the full timeline of the David Beckham and his son Brooklyn's rift—Is Nicola involved

Brooklyn Beckham blocks family on social media amid ongoing rift
26 year-old Brooklyn Beckham has blocked his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, along with his siblings on social media, marking a significant breakdown in one of the world's most famous families. The rift has been building for years, with tensions escalating throughout 2025.
According to sources, Brooklyn sent a legal letter through his law firm Schillings to his parents, requesting they contact him only through lawyers and stop tagging or mentioning him on social media. The letter was sent to protect his mental health, with Brooklyn reportedly wanting any attempts at reconciliation to happen privately rather than on social media.
The blocking incident occurred in December 2025, reportedly after Victoria liked a video of Brooklyn cooking on Instagram. Cruz Beckham publicly confirmed the situation on December 21, 2025, stating his parents and he "woke up blocked" by Brooklyn.
According to various media reports and public sources, here is a timeline of key events.
Brooklyn and Nicola begin dating in late 2019. They make their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 with a mirror selfie.
Brooklyn and Nicola marry in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Peltz family's oceanfront estate in a lavish ceremony featuring approximately 500-600 guests.
The dress controversy: Nicola wears a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design. Nicola later explained that Victoria's atelier couldn't complete the dress in time. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola told Vogue. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it."
Wedding day tensions: Reports emerged about underlying family tensions during the reception, though accounts vary regarding specific incidents.
The star-studded guest list included Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, and Spice Girls members. The couple's first dance was to Elvis Presley's "Only Fools Rush In," performed by South African artist Lloyiso.
Nicola makes efforts at reconciliation, attending Victoria's fashion shows and milestone birthday celebrations, though underlying tensions remain.
Victoria's 50th birthday party takes place with Tom Cruise and all four Spice Girls in attendance. Nicola does not attend as she was spending time with her grandmother, who passed away less than a month later.
David's 50th birthday: Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from David's 50th birthday festivities in London, marking the first highly visible sign of the rift. A source told E! News that the couple went to England "in hopes they could see David and celebrate his birthday with him that week, weekend instead" of attending the May 5 Met Gala.
The legal letter: Brooklyn sends a legal letter via his law firm Schillings to David and Victoria, requesting they:
Contact him only through lawyers
Stop tagging or mentioning him on social media
Cease making public statements about him
Sources indicate the letter was sent to protect Brooklyn's mental health and that he wanted any reconciliation to happen privately.
Vow renewal: Brooklyn and Nicola renew their wedding vows in a ceremony at the Peltz family estate in Bedford, Westchester County, New York. The intimate celebration features 100-200 guests, all from the Peltz family side.
Key details:
Nicola wears her mother Claudia's 1985 vintage wedding dress, reworked with a tailored bodice
Nelson Peltz, Nicola's father, officiates the ceremony
Brooklyn gives an emotional speech praising the Peltz family, with no mention of his own parents
The ceremony includes traditional wedding elements, speeches, and white floral arrangements
Not one member of Brooklyn's 30-plus extended family is invited or attends
David and Victoria are vacationing on their yacht off the Tuscan coast when the ceremony takes place. They reportedly discover the vow renewal the same way as the rest of the world through social media posts.
Brooklyn later tells People magazine: "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with."
David's knighthood: . Brooklyn did not attend the ceremony.
The blocking incident:
Victoria likes a video of Brooklyn cooking roast chicken on Instagram
Brooklyn reportedly becomes upset at this public display, viewing it as a breach of his legal letter's terms
Brooklyn blocks his parents, David and Victoria, along with his siblings Cruz, Romeo, and Harper on social media
December 21-22, 2025: Cruz Beckham publicly reveals the blocking on Instagram, writing: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I"
Christmas 2025: Brooklyn spends the holidays in Palm Beach, Florida with Nicola and the Peltz family instead of with the Beckhams in the UK.
The entire Beckham family has not been photographed together since Boxing Day 2024 (December 26, 2024).
David's year-end recap: In David's social media recap of 2025, not a single photo included Brooklyn or Nicola.
Hours later (same day): David then posts the childhood photos to Instagram Stories, including the black-and-white photo with Brooklyn, with the caption "I love you all so much," and Victoria reshares content with heart emojis in apparent attempts to extend an olive branch.
The feud remains unresolved. Brooklyn continues to follow his grandparents but remains blocked from his immediate family.
Family reactions:
Sources report that David and Victoria are "understandably heartbroken" and "devastated" by the situation
One source stated: "This came out of the blue for them, and in the lead-up to Christmas when families are supposed to come together, it's devastating"
Brooklyn's grandparents are also reportedly "devastated" as Brooklyn has always been close to them
Friends of the Beckhams describe themselves as "deeply worried" about the situation
Brooklyn's stance:
Brooklyn reportedly has "no interest" in making amends with the Beckham family at this time
He is focused on "living a peaceful, drama-free life" with his wife
Sources say Brooklyn feels his parents continue to treat him like a child rather than recognizing him as an independent adult. One source noted: "Even the Xmas post by his dad was of Brooklyn as a child"
Sources close to Brooklyn say he is "a sensitive young man" who has been "wounded by the briefings suggesting he's 'controlled' by Nicola"
Brooklyn views claims that Nicola is controlling him as "sexist and misogynistic" and does not stand for his wife being vilified in this way
Brooklyn maintains: "He loves his family—but he's standing by his wife"
Brooklyn has publicly wished only his sister Harper a happy birthday on social media this year, which some sources close to the Beckhams described as a "publicity stunt"
Brooklyn recently posted "Happy birthday Nelson, We love you" to his father-in-law, showing his continued close relationship with the Peltz family
Sir Elton John, Brooklyn's godfather, has reportedly stepped in to gently urge Brooklyn to reconcile with his parents
