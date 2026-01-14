Here is the full timeline of the David Beckham and his son Brooklyn's rift—Is Nicola involved

The dress controversy: Nicola wears a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design. Nicola later explained that Victoria's atelier couldn't complete the dress in time. "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola told Vogue. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it."