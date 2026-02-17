GOLD/FOREX
Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘forever protect’ Nicola Peltz amid family feud: 'I'm the luckiest...'

Brooklyn Beckham had earlier said he has no plans to 'reconcile' with his parents

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Nicola Peltz with Brooklyn Beckham. The couple tied the knot in 2022.
Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham used Instagram on February 14 to publicly reaffirm his commitment to his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, writing that he would 'forever protect and love' her.

He captioned the post, " I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my valentines every year x I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you."

The timing is notable. In recent weeks, Brooklyn has made a series of allegations about his 2022 wedding, including claims that his mother, Victoria Beckham, disrupted what had been planned as his first dance with Nicola. In a lengthy social media statement posted last month, he described feeling “uncomfortable” and “humiliated” during the moment, which he said took place in front of hundreds of guests after singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage. "My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable," he had written.

He wrote that the dance had been scheduled as a private moment between him and Nicola but instead involved his mother, adding that she 'danced very inappropriately' with him. The incident, he said, became a painful memory tied to the day.

Furthermore, he alleged that he and Nicola still travelled to London for his father's birthday and were rejected for a week, as they waited in a hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. "He refused all our attempts," wrote Brooklyn adding that when he finally agreed to see him, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. "It was a slap in the face," he added.

Later, when they were in LA, they refused to see Nicola and Brooklyn at all.

Brooklyn later explained that he and Nicola have considered renewing their vows in order to create new memories 'that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.'

Beyond the wedding, he addressed broader tensions with his parents, David Beckham and Victoria, alleging attempts to undermine his relationship before the couple married in 2022. He also rejected claims that Nicola exerts control over him, writing that the public narrative is “completely backwards.”

In his statement, Brooklyn linked the family rift to his mental health, saying that stepping away had eased long-standing anxiety. He concluded by emphasising that he and Nicola want “peace, privacy and happiness” for themselves and their future family.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
