A day after Brooklyn went nuclear on Instagram, father spoke broadly on parenting
Dubai: A day after Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his family of controlling behaviour and media manipulation, iconic footballer David Beckham said parents must allow their children to “make mistakes”. Here's a break down of what's happening so far:
Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the former England captain did not address his son’s allegations directly. Instead, he spoke broadly about parenting in the age of social media, saying children are “allowed to make mistakes” and that parents sometimes need to let them learn on their own. While the remarks were not framed as a response, their timing has drawn widespread scrutiny.
Brooklyn Beckham, 26, shared a lengthy Instagram statement in which he accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling narratives about their family and attempting to interfere in his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz Beckham.
“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote, saying he was standing up for himself “for the first time in my life”.
Brooklyn claimed his parents managed media narratives throughout his childhood and prioritised image and branding over genuine relationships. He said pushing back led to personal attacks being leaked to the press.
He rejected suggestions that Nicola controls him, saying he had instead lived under parental control for most of his life.
Brooklyn alleged tensions escalated around his 2022 wedding. He claimed Victoria Beckham cancelled plans to design Nicola’s wedding dress shortly before the ceremony.
He also alleged his parents pressured him to sign over rights to his name before the wedding, which he says permanently altered their relationship.
Brooklyn further claimed his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola, describing the moment as humiliating, and said Nicola was later excluded from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.
Brooklyn is the eldest of the Beckhams’ four children. He alleged his brothers were encouraged to criticise him publicly before cutting off contact. Romeo and Cruz have not commented publicly.
The dispute challenges the carefully managed image of “Brand Beckham”, long associated with unity, visibility and global endorsements. Brooklyn’s claims have reopened conversations about fame, control and family boundaries in the social media age.
David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to the allegations. Whether the family addresses the claims publicly or seeks resolution privately remains unclear.
