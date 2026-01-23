Alana Hadid, whose brother dated Nicola Peltz, on Beckham feud: ‘She's been trying to be famous for a decade’

Hadid didn't mince her words about the drama
The entire world is watching the Beckham feud unfold in real time.
Alana Hadid, the model and designer found herself orbiting the latest Beckham drama after a pop culture Instagram account dragged Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s very public family rift into meme territory.
Pop culture account Saint Hoax posted a carousel poking fun at the reported fallout between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, complete with screenshots from Brooklyn’s recent Instagram Stories, where he aired grievances about his fractured relationship with them. One slide summed it up brutally: “This Beckham family feud is giving Meghan and Harry — the sequel.” Another spotlighted headlines that have dominated the week, including Brooklyn’s claim that he doesn’t want to reconcile with his parents and his allegation that Victoria “hijacked” his wedding.
Hadid, who happens to be Gigi and Bella Hadid’s half-sister, and her younger brother Anwar dated Nicola Peltz back in the late 2010s. When one user side-eyed Brooklyn’s emotional overshare, “Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family’s dirty laundry with ‘all we want is privacy’ is all I need to know”, Alana agreed, then went a step further.
“Right,” she replied. “And that girl doesn’t want privacy, she’s been trying to be famous for a decade."
Brooklyn and Nicola have been together since 2019 and married in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022, a wedding that has since become a recurring flashpoint in the ongoing Beckham-Peltz feud. And with industry insiders, fans, and now extended ex-adjacent family members weighing in, the saga shows no signs of staying private anytime soon.
