Alana Hadid, whose brother dated Nicola Peltz, on Beckham feud: ‘She's been trying to be famous for a decade’

Pop culture account Saint Hoax posted a carousel poking fun at the reported fallout between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, complete with screenshots from Brooklyn’s recent Instagram Stories, where he aired grievances about his fractured relationship with them. One slide summed it up brutally: “This Beckham family feud is giving Meghan and Harry — the sequel.” Another spotlighted headlines that have dominated the week, including Brooklyn’s claim that he doesn’t want to reconcile with his parents and his allegation that Victoria “hijacked” his wedding.