Brooklyn opens up about family tension and why he wants a fresh start
Dubai: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is sharing some difficult memories from what should have been one of the happiest days of his life.
The 26-year-old recently spoke out about his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham. He revealed that his mother Victoria Beckham created an awkward situation during the celebration.
According to Brooklyn, he and Nicola had carefully planned their first dance as a married couple. They chose a romantic song and were looking forward to sharing that intimate moment together.
But things didn't go as planned. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn wrote in a January 19 Instagram Story.
He explained that Marc Anthony unexpectedly called him to the stage during the reception. When he got there, his mother was waiting for him instead of his new wife.
Brooklyn described feeling caught off guard in front of their 500 guests. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," he said. The whole experience left him feeling 'uncomfortable' and 'humiliated.'
The incident still weighs on Brooklyn and Nicola three years later. The couple now wants to renew their vows.
"We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment," Brooklyn explained.
Brooklyn's comments came as part of a longer statement about his relationship with his parents. He addressed rumors about tension between himself and David and Victoria Beckham.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family," Brooklyn wrote. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
He also defended his wife against claims that she controls him. "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," he said. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."
Brooklyn recalled that family members told him the night before his wedding that Nicola was "not blood" and "not family."
Despite the family drama, Brooklyn says his mental health has improved. "That anxiety has disappeared," he said. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."
