In a series of lengthy posts, Brooklyn lashed out at his parents
In a rare and emotionally charged Instagram Stories post on Monday, January 19, Brooklyn Beckham addressed long-standing rumours surrounding his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham, and also publicly confronted the fracture in his relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
In his lengthy message he wrote, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations," he added that they had 'gone out of their way' to show their 'perfect family'. "But the one time, my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused."
He continued to explain that his wife Nicola has been 'consistently' disrespected by the family, no matter how hard they've come together as one. "My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable."
Furthermore, he alleges that he and Nicola still travelled to London for his father's birthday and were rejected for a week, as they waited in a hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. "He refused all our attempts," wrote Brooklyn adding that when he finally agreed to see him, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. "It was a slap in the face," he added. Later, when they were in LA, they refused to see Nicola and Brooklyn at all.
The turning point, according to Brooklyn, came in the lead-up to his wedding. The night before the wedding, members of the family told him that Nicola wasn't family. Brooklyn alleges that ever since he started standing up for himself, he received 'endless attacks' from his parents, both privately and publicly. "Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, but they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere last summer."
Brooklyn also accuses Victoria of 'hijacking' the first dance with his wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, adding that she danced very 'inappropriately', which embarrassed him.
According to PEOPLE in May 2025 that there were 'tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family', reportedly linked to Victoria Beckham declining to make Nicola’s wedding dress, Brooklyn claimed the decision was abrupt and deeply upsetting.
“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped,” Brooklyn wrote. “My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”
Brooklyn and Nicola married in April 2022 at her parents’ Palm Beach estate. On the day, Nicola wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown — a choice she later described as obvious. Later, Nicola pushed back against rumours of a feud with her mother-in-law over the dress, and Brooklyn had echoed the sentiment, as well, to different outlets including Variety.
However, the rumours persisted.
Brooklyn’s recent post went further, alleging that his parents attempted to pressure him ahead of the wedding into 'signing away the rights' to his name, a claim that adds another layer to the family rift.
He ended the post with, "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared".
