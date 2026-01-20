Did Victoria Beckham ‘cancel’ Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress? How one outfit sparked a family storm

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she told Variety at the time. Nicola insisted there was no drama at the time.