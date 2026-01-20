GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Did Victoria Beckham ‘cancel’ Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress? How one outfit sparked a family storm

From wedding tension to public statements, how the Beckham rift grew

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
On January 19, 2025, Brooklyn broke his silence with a series of bombshell Instagram posts. He made several serious allegations against his parents.
On January 19, 2025, Brooklyn broke his silence with a series of bombshell Instagram posts. He made several serious allegations against his parents.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dubai: The internet is cracking down on the Beckham family drama and we are keeping a track of it all.

After Brooklyn Beckham posted on his Instagram a long rant about the relationship between him and his famous parents, fans have been busy spiralling.

Here's how years of tension starting from Nicola Peltz's wedding dress led to it all.

July 2020: The engagement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced their engagement. Nicola wore a yellow silk dress from Victoria Beckham's collection for their engagement photos. At this point, everything seemed perfect between the families.

The wedding dress promise

When Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged, Victoria offered to design Nicola's wedding dress. Nicola was thrilled and said it would be an honor to wear one of her designs. Everyone thought it would add a special touch to their big day.

The dress gets canceled

According to sources close to the Peltz family revealed through the People magazine, Victoria later backed out of making the dress. She allegedly called Nicola's mother to say she couldn't do it, rather than telling Nicola directly.

Brooklyn claimed in January 2025 that his mother "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour." He said this forced Nicola to urgently find a new gown.

Nicola had previously told Variety a different version. She said Victoria's atelier realized they couldn't make the dress a few months before the wedding.

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she told Variety at the time. Nicola insisted there was no drama at the time.

April 2022: The Palm Beach wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola married at her parents' estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Nicola wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design.

The couple had planned their first dance to a romantic love song. But according to Brooklyn, things didn't go as planned.

The dance floor incident

Singer Marc Anthony performed at the wedding as a gift. During his performance, he called Brooklyn to the stage. Then he announced that "the most beautiful woman in the room" should join them. He called up Victoria Beckham instead of the bride.

Brooklyn claimed his mother then "danced very inappropriately" on him in front of 500 guests. He said he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life.

Sources close to the Peltz family said Nicola left the room in tears, said the People magazine. She felt Victoria had ruined her wedding on purpose.

However, wedding guests told a different story. They said Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening. Marc Anthony's performance came much later when everyone was dancing casually. Multiple family members danced together during this time.

The night before drama

Brooklyn also revealed that family members told him the night before his wedding that Nicola was "not blood" and "not family." This comment deeply hurt both him and his new wife.

The name rights controversy

Brooklyn claimed his parents pressured him to sign away the rights to his name before the wedding. He said they wanted the deal signed before his wedding date because that's when the terms would take effect.

"My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since," Brooklyn wrote.

2024: Growing distance

Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in March 2024. Sources said they were invited despite growing tensions.

A family insider said to the People's magazine at the time that the relationship was "not beyond repair." The source added that David and Victoria "love and are always there for Brooklyn" but felt "hurt and disappointed that he's now playing no part in family life."

February 2024: Public support

Victoria attended the Los Angeles premiere of Nicola's film "Lola" in February 2024. This showed some public unity between the two women, even as private tensions continued.

August 2024: The vow renewal

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows. Brooklyn later said they did this to "create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

The vow renewal came more than three years after their original Palm Beach ceremony.

January 2025: Brooklyn goes public

On January 19, 2025, Brooklyn broke his silence with a series of bombshell Instagram posts. He made several serious allegations against his parents.

He wrote that his parents "have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."

Brooklyn stated clearly that he does not want to reconcile with his family. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said.

He also addressed claims that Nicola controls him. "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," he wrote. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

Current situation

Brooklyn said that distancing himself from his family has improved his mental health significantly. "That anxiety has disappeared," he shared. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

He ended his statement by saying he and Nicola want "peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Sources close to David and Victoria from the People's magazine say they have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk things through. "David loves his kids," one insider said. "They are his everything."

The Beckham family has not publicly responded to Brooklyn's allegations. Representatives for David and Victoria declined to comment when contacted by media.

What started as wedding dress drama has snowballed into a full family estrangement. Only time will tell if the Beckhams can find their way back to each other.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Brooklyn Beckham with David Beckha, Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham reveals embarrassing wedding moment

2m read
Nicola Peltz with Brooklyn Beckham. The couple tied the knot in 2022.

Who is Nicola Peltz Beckham? All you need to know

4m read
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are yet to address the claims.

David Beckham and Victoria face accusations from son

3m read
Brooklyn Beckham has blocked his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, along with his siblings on social media

Inside the Beckham family fallout — Full timeline

5m read