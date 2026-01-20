Did Victoria Beckham ‘cancel’ Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress? How one outfit sparked a family storm

From wedding tension to public statements, how the Beckham rift grew
Dubai: The internet is cracking down on the Beckham family drama and we are keeping a track of it all.
After Brooklyn Beckham posted on his Instagram a long rant about the relationship between him and his famous parents, fans have been busy spiralling.
Here's how years of tension starting from Nicola Peltz's wedding dress led to it all.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced their engagement. Nicola wore a yellow silk dress from Victoria Beckham's collection for their engagement photos. At this point, everything seemed perfect between the families.
When Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged, Victoria offered to design Nicola's wedding dress. Nicola was thrilled and said it would be an honor to wear one of her designs. Everyone thought it would add a special touch to their big day.
According to sources close to the Peltz family revealed through the People magazine, Victoria later backed out of making the dress. She allegedly called Nicola's mother to say she couldn't do it, rather than telling Nicola directly.
Brooklyn claimed in January 2025 that his mother "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour." He said this forced Nicola to urgently find a new gown.
Nicola had previously told Variety a different version. She said Victoria's atelier realized they couldn't make the dress a few months before the wedding.
"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she told Variety at the time. Nicola insisted there was no drama at the time.
Brooklyn and Nicola married at her parents' estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Nicola wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of a Victoria Beckham design.
The couple had planned their first dance to a romantic love song. But according to Brooklyn, things didn't go as planned.
Singer Marc Anthony performed at the wedding as a gift. During his performance, he called Brooklyn to the stage. Then he announced that "the most beautiful woman in the room" should join them. He called up Victoria Beckham instead of the bride.
Brooklyn claimed his mother then "danced very inappropriately" on him in front of 500 guests. He said he had "never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life.
Sources close to the Peltz family said Nicola left the room in tears, said the People magazine. She felt Victoria had ruined her wedding on purpose.
However, wedding guests told a different story. They said Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening. Marc Anthony's performance came much later when everyone was dancing casually. Multiple family members danced together during this time.
Brooklyn also revealed that family members told him the night before his wedding that Nicola was "not blood" and "not family." This comment deeply hurt both him and his new wife.
Brooklyn claimed his parents pressured him to sign away the rights to his name before the wedding. He said they wanted the deal signed before his wedding date because that's when the terms would take effect.
"My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since," Brooklyn wrote.
Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday celebration in March 2024. Sources said they were invited despite growing tensions.
A family insider said to the People's magazine at the time that the relationship was "not beyond repair." The source added that David and Victoria "love and are always there for Brooklyn" but felt "hurt and disappointed that he's now playing no part in family life."
Victoria attended the Los Angeles premiere of Nicola's film "Lola" in February 2024. This showed some public unity between the two women, even as private tensions continued.
Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their wedding vows. Brooklyn later said they did this to "create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
The vow renewal came more than three years after their original Palm Beach ceremony.
On January 19, 2025, Brooklyn broke his silence with a series of bombshell Instagram posts. He made several serious allegations against his parents.
He wrote that his parents "have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."
Brooklyn stated clearly that he does not want to reconcile with his family. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said.
He also addressed claims that Nicola controls him. "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," he wrote. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."
Brooklyn said that distancing himself from his family has improved his mental health significantly. "That anxiety has disappeared," he shared. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."
He ended his statement by saying he and Nicola want "peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."
Sources close to David and Victoria from the People's magazine say they have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk things through. "David loves his kids," one insider said. "They are his everything."
The Beckham family has not publicly responded to Brooklyn's allegations. Representatives for David and Victoria declined to comment when contacted by media.
What started as wedding dress drama has snowballed into a full family estrangement. Only time will tell if the Beckhams can find their way back to each other.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
