Brooklyn went on to claim that Nicola has been “consistently disrespected” by his family throughout their relationship. He alleged that Victoria repeatedly invited women from his past into family settings in ways he felt were designed to cause discomfort. He also said that when he and Nicola travelled to London for David Beckham’s birthday, they spent a week waiting in a hotel while attempts to see him were rejected. When a meeting was finally agreed to, Brooklyn claimed it was on the condition that Nicola would not attend, which he described as “a slap in the face.” He added that subsequent attempts to meet in Los Angeles were also declined.