Beckham brothers split: Brooklyn stays low key while Romeo and Cruz go public in Paris with girlfriends

The Beckham brothers walked the Paris runway for Men's Fashion Week
While Romeo and Cruz Beckham were painting Paris stylishly red on Saturday, their older brother Brooklyn decided to keep a low profile.
Romeo, 20, walked on the runway for Willy Chavarria’s Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show during Men’s Fashion Week, joined by girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Meanwhile, Cruz, 17, stepped out with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, according to TMZ.
Back across the pond, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were photographed enjoying a serene evening on a Malibu beach with their dog.
Of course, Brooklyn hasn’t exactly been low-key in recent weeks. In a series of eyebrow-raising Instagram posts, he called out his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as controlling, fake, and dishonest, claiming he’s done with them. According to reports, the message is serious: Brooklyn has reportedly asked his parents to contact him only through attorneys. Nicola has quietly scrubbed the Beckhams from her social media, signaling that the couple is closing the door on family interference, for now, at least.
In his lengthy message he had written, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations," he added that they had 'gone out of their way' to show their 'perfect family'. "But the one time, my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused."
He continued to explain that his wife Nicola has been 'consistently' disrespected by the family, no matter how hard they've come together as one. "My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable."
Furthermore, he alleges that he and Nicola still travelled to London for his father's birthday and were rejected for a week, as they waited in a hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. "He refused all our attempts," wrote Brooklyn adding that when he finally agreed to see him, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. "It was a slap in the face," he added. Later, when they were in LA, they refused to see Nicola and Brooklyn at all.
The accusations went on: He also accused mom Victoria of trying to ruin his marriage with Nicola, claiming she 'hijacked' their wedding dance and created severe problems over the wedding dress.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox