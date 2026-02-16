GOLD/FOREX
Harper Beckham posts emotional tribute to brothers amid feud: 'I love you all so much'

The 14-year-old shows unity as Beckham family tensions make headlines

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Cruz and Harper Beckham
Instagram/ Victoria Beckham

Dubai: In the middle of what has been a turbulent few weeks for the Beckham family, 14-year-old Harper Beckham offered a touching reminder of the bond that still holds her siblings together.

A Valentine's day tribute

On Saturday February 14, Harper took to her private Instagram Stories to share an emotional tribute to her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham. The post featured a black and white throwback photograph of the four siblings together, with Harper smiling broadly and her arms wrapped around Brooklyn in a swimming pool whilst Romeo and Cruz stood behind them with their arms around each other.

"I love you all so much words can't describe it," Harper wrote over the image, tagging all three brothers. A second throwback photo followed, captioned: "Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the whole wide world."

The posts were shared alongside the song Big Girls Don't Cry by Fergie, a choice that felt quietly given the circumstances surrounding the family at the moment.

A family rallying together

The response from the rest of the family was warm and immediate. Romeo reposted Harper's photo on his own Instagram Stories, adding an infinity emoji over the image. Mother Victoria Beckham, 51, also reshared the posts on her own Stories, adding a simple red heart emoji, giving her own followers a glimpse into her daughter's otherwise private account.

It was a small but meaningful show of solidarity from a family that has been navigating a difficult period in the public eye.

The tension in the background

Harper's post comes against the backdrop of reported strain within the Beckham family following a series of accusations made by Brooklyn, 26, against his parents David and Victoria. The details of those claims have played out across media coverage in recent weeks, casting a shadow over one of Britain's most recognisable families.

Against that backdrop, Harper's decision to publicly celebrate all three of her brothers, including Brooklyn, felt like a deliberate and loving gesture.

Harper has largely been kept out of the public eye throughout her childhood, with her parents making a conscious effort to protect her privacy. Her Instagram account remains private, and she rarely features in the kind of high-profile media coverage that surrounds the rest of her family.

But on Valentine's Day, she chose to use her platform, however small and carefully guarded. Family, whatever its complications, is still family.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

