Former Spice Girl singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has admitted that she’s worried about her 10-year-old daughter Harper getting on social media.

“Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet,” she told Vogue Australia in a new interview. “But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].”

Harper is the youngest of Victoria’s four children with her husband, former football player David Beckham; they also have sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. (The couple celebrated 23 years of marriage on July 4.)

In her interview, the former girl group member said that communication is key between her and her family as they navigate growing up.

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends,” she added. “But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”

While Harper is yet to get her own social media — many sites have an age restriction of 13 and over — she often features on her parents’ accounts. In June, David shared a cute video of Harper getting a special gelato treat, writing on Instagram: “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato... sorry mummy @victoriabeckham... creating special memories with #HarperSeven.”

Victoria commented: “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.”

The fashion mogul says that Harper dresses her age and has strong opinions about her mum’s outfits from when she was in iconic pop group Spice Girls.