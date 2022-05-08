1 of 9
Over the decades, Bollywood and its portrayal of mothers have given us quite a few iconic characters and moments. The typical Bollywood mother in the early years of cinema was someone who wished to bring peace and love to her family. However, with the evolution of movies and the emergence of strong female characters, mothers in Bollywood are defying set stereotypes and charting their own path. | A still from 'Mother India'
Breaking these barriers, mothers in Bollywood movies now are more free-spirited and open-minded in their approach as they try their best to ensure the well-being of their families and themselves. On Mother’s Day, here are seven mothers from Bollywood who defied the rules to enthral us with their strong performances.
Sridevi (‘English Vinglish’): Shashi, the hero of this story, is a small business owner who makes snacks. With a desire to learn new things and challenge her inner fear, she enrols in an English class to prevent her husband and her daughter from making fun of her English skills. This film was the late Sridevi’s big comeback after a hiatus from films and it is today considered one of her finest performances.
Tabu (‘Drishyam’): Tabu plays a ruthless cop in this award-winning film who spends the entire movie avenging her son’s death, and she does it brilliantly. With her terrific performance as a strong female cop, there isn’t a single frame where Tabu does not light the screen with her presence.
Kirron Kher (‘Dostana’): Her portrayal as a caricature of Punjabi mother steals the show in every scene where she appears. Whether it’s funny or sorrowful, she always pulls it off in class and realism.
Vidya Balan (‘Paa’): ‘Paa’, a movie about a boy with a rare and debilitating genetic condition, has Balan playing a strong single mother raising her child amidst all the challenges of the ailing disease. Her character is a professional and hard-working woman who takes care of him and does whatever she thinks is best for her child Auro.
Sridevi (‘Mom’): In ‘Mom’, which also happened to be Sridevi’s final film as a leading lady, the late actress plays a vengeful mother who sets out to destroy the lives of four perpetrators who walk away free after her stepdaughter is sexually assaulted at a party. Her character Devki is a portrait of exhilarating strength.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (‘Jazbaa’): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the big screen after a brief break with her strong portrayal of this single mother-turned-lawyer. The story follows a lawyer who is obliged to represent a ruthless criminal when her daughter is stolen. Fierce is one word that comes to mind regarding her performance.
Revathi (‘Margarita with a Straw’): Released in 2014, ‘Margarita with a Straw’ starred Kalki Koechlin as a cerebral palsy-affected youngster moving to America for her undergraduate education, who gains maturity as a result of her complicated connection with a blind girl. Her mother’s role is played by the brilliant Revathi. Her portrayal as a mother who’s shouldered her daughter’s responsibility is a class apart.
