Why Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Is Now Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace
Dubai: Salman Khan's upcoming war drama has officially been renamed. The film, previously known as Battle of Galwan, will now be released as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, and the timing of the change is very deliberate.
The announcement came through a striking new poster shared by Salman on Instagram, captioned simply: "May War Rest in Peace." The image shows him in an army uniform, bruised and battle-worn, stopping a nail-studded rod mid-swing. Only part of his face is visible, hinting at the intensity of what the film contains.
The makers were clear about their reasoning. With global tensions rising, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the production team felt the original title no longer reflected where they wanted the film to land emotionally. The new title, Maatrubhumi, combines the Hindi words for mother (matri) and land (bhumi) to mean motherland, and the full title carries a message the team says Salman hopes will resonate with audiences right now.
Rather than presenting a straightforward recreation of a historical military event, the film now positions itself as a broader reflection on war, sacrifice, and the human cost of conflict.
Maatrubhumi is based on the real events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Sino-Indian border in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of over 15,000 feet. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including Colonel Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who is the character Salman plays in the film. Colonel Babu was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest wartime gallantry honour.
Chitrangda Singh plays the female lead, with Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in supporting roles. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman's home banner.
The title song, also called Maatrubhumi, features vocals by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Master Mani Dharamkot, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. With the renaming of the film, the track has effectively become the title song.
That is still unclear. The film was originally scheduled for April 17, then shifted to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, moving to the Independence Day weekend. Recent reports suggest another possible delay to mid-August, which could set up a box office clash with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, due on August 13. The production team has not confirmed any new release date.
The film has already attracted criticism from Chinese social media users and state-owned outlets, who have accused the teaser of misrepresenting the events of the 2020 clash. Indian government sources have dismissed those objections.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.