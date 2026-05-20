Salman Khan lashes out at paparazzi after tense hospital visit: 'I’ve turned 60, but I know how to fight'

The actor penned a post criticising the intrusion into his personal space
Salman Khan has sparked concern among fans in recent days. After posting cryptic messages about loneliness followed by a clarification, the actor was recently involved in a tense exchange with paparazzi.
Photographers reportedly followed him to a hospital, where he had gone to visit someone. The situation escalated when they repeatedly shouted Maatrubhumi while attempting to get his attention, prompting Salman to lose his temper and question their behaviour.
The incident quickly went viral, after which the actor addressed it on social media, criticising the intrusion into his personal space and insisting that he has not forgotten how to stand up for himself. According to videos shared on social media, Salman initially did not react while entering the hospital premises. However, the mood shifted sharply when he exited and encountered photographers waiting outside.
Reports from multiple Indian outlets suggest the paparazzi had first tracked his vehicle after spotting it at a traffic signal, following it all the way to the hospital. As Salman stepped out later, some photographers called out “Bhai, bhai, Maatrubhumi!”—a reference to his upcoming film—in an attempt to get his attention. That appears to have triggered his anger.
Visibly irritated, Salman was seen confronting the photographers. In the circulating clips, he can also be seen walking closer to the media group and questioning how they would feel if a member of their own family were admitted to a hospital. The photographers were later heard apologising.
As the videos spread across platforms, Salman took to Instagram to address the episode directly, expressing anger over what he described as insensitive behaviour at a hospital.
He wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” alongside a post.
He further criticised the use of his film’s name in such a setting, saying photographers should have shown restraint instead of turning a distressing personal moment into content. As he mentioned in the post, forget about the picture, what matters more – a film or someone’s life?
In a follow-up post, the actor issued a stronger warning against exploiting such situations for publicity and reminded the paparazzi of the boundaries between professional coverage and personal distress. “I’ll burn a hundred of you down like this. Next time, try pulling this stunt when one of my brothers is going through pain – just try it with me once. When someone from your family is in the hospital, should I react like this.”
He also added, “I may have turned 60, but don’t forget that I still know how to fight. And sure, put me in jail),” leaving the context of the hospital visit unclear.
Salman is set to appear next in Maatrubhumi, a project that has undergone significant changes in recent months. Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, the film was reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. However, it has since been reworked, with its title changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley removed, and additional reshoots underway. A release date is yet to be announced.