He wrote that Sushil had always been like a brother, kind, generous, and unfailingly positive, even during difficult times. It didn't matter what the situation was, financial, emotional or physical, he would always say everything will be fine. Salman wrote that his friend faced life “smiling, dancing, with no stress.” In another post, the actor turned reflective about mortality itself, the inevitability of death and the idea that life’s end comes for everyone.