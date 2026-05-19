Salman Khan stepped in to clear the air after his viral post about being lonely
Weeks after the death of a close friend, concern has been growing among fans of Salman Khan, with the superstar’s recent social media activity sparking unease online. His latest cryptic post referencing being 'alone and lonely' quickly went viral, prompting speculation that the actor might be going through an emotionally difficult phase.
The post spread rapidly across platforms, with many users interpreting the caption as a personal reflection rather than a general thought. However, Salman has now stepped in to clarify that the message was misunderstood and was never intended to describe his own state of mind.
Addressing the chatter on Instagram on Tuesday, Salman dismissed the speculation and insisted that he was not referring to himself. He said that he was not talking about himself, and asked how could he be alone, as he had such an amazing family and set of friends.
The actor’s clarification comes after days of online debate, with fans expressing worry over the tone of his earlier post.
He also revealed that the situation escalated beyond social media, saying even his mother, Salma Khan, became concerned after seeing the viral reaction.
Salman also added that he gets tired of being around people, and needed some me time, that’s all. This time, no photo came out, yet it became breaking news. "My mother is asking me, ‘What happened, son?’ Relax, guys).”
The clarification follows Salman’s earlier Instagram post, where he shared a shirtless photo and captioned it:
“By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yourself, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage, you Figure out what you need to do.”
While the post was also appreciated for the actor’s fitness, it was the tone of the caption that caught attention, with many fans reading deeper emotional meaning into it. This led to widespread speculation online about whether Salman was hinting at personal loneliness or emotional strain.
His latest clarification has since calmed much of the discussion, with fans urging others not to overinterpret his posts.
Just weeks ago, Salman Khan had grieved the loss of a friend he had known for 42 years, Sushil Kumar. The actor shared emotional tributes on social media.
He wrote that Sushil had always been like a brother, kind, generous, and unfailingly positive, even during difficult times. It didn't matter what the situation was, financial, emotional or physical, he would always say everything will be fine. Salman wrote that his friend faced life “smiling, dancing, with no stress.” In another post, the actor turned reflective about mortality itself, the inevitability of death and the idea that life’s end comes for everyone.
On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is said to be inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The project has reportedly undergone changes in both title and storyline, and a release date has not yet been announced.
He is also said to have locked an Eid 2027 release for his upcoming collaboration with Nayanthara. Tentatively titled SVC63, the film is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, with shooting already underway.