Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan resumes filming after mental health struggles: 'Your love means so much'

In his note, he expressed gratitude towards the people who stood by him
After a difficult personal period away from the spotlight, Babil Khan is slowly finding his way back to work and he’s bringing his fans along with him.
The son of late actor Irrfan Khan recently resumed filming for the second schedule of his upcoming project and marked the moment with an emotional message on social media. In the note, Babil reflected on the support he has received during a turbulent phase in his life and expressed gratitude to the people who continue to stand by him.
“As I start the 2nd schedule of shooting, I would like to take a moment to let you know that I love you and acknowledge how much your love means to me. I work so that every second you spend watching me is worth it. Hope to see you from your screens very soon,” he wrote.
Although Babil has not yet revealed details about the project, the actor’s return to set marks a significant step forward after months of emotional turbulence and introspection.
The actor made his debut with Qala alongside Triptii Dimri in 2022 and quickly drew attention for his emotionally layered performances and candid public presence.
Last year, Babil sparked concern after sharing an emotional video in which he appeared distressed and described the film industry as 'fake.' The clip was later deleted, and the actor briefly stepped away from social media.
Babil has previously spoken openly about struggling with depression, grief, and the emotional weight of losing his father. He also reflected on the pressures that came with wading through the industry while coping with personal loss, choosing to prioritise his mental health during that period.