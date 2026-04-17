SRK’s cult “Itni shiddat se” dialogue finds new life online after The Academy shares it
Dubai: One thing about Shah Rukh Khan, he does not need a new release for the world to talk about him.
The Academy's official Instagram recently posted a clip from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, featuring one of the film’s most well-known moments his dramatic “Itni shiddat se…” award speech sequence.
The scene comes from the 2007 Farah Khan film Om Shanti Om, where SRK’s character Om Prakash Makhija delivers an emotional acceptance speech at a fictional awards show.
It’s one of those moments that has stayed popular over the years, often shared online and turned into memes because of its over-the-top Bollywood style and dialogue.
The Academy captioned the post with a line about destiny and timing, tying into the film’s larger theme of fate. The post quickly got attention online, especially because it’s not every day that The Academy highlights a Bollywood film moment on its official Instagram.
Om Shanti Om, which also marked Deepika Padukone’s debut, follows the story of a junior artist who is reincarnated after death and returns to complete unfinished business. The film has remained a fan favourite over the years for its mix of drama, nostalgia, and meta take on Bollywood.
But the “Itni shiddat se…” speech has clearly outgrown the film itself. It’s been quoted endlessly online and is often used as a dramatic reference for love, ambition, or anything intense.
After The Academy’s post, fans reacted by calling it a proud moment for Indian cinema and pointing out how surreal it is to see a fictional Bollywood awards speech being shared by the institution behind the Oscars.
Many fans flooded the comments celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s global appeal, with one user writing, “Right there the face of Indian cinema,” while another added, "Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a superstar, he’s a global phenomenon.”
Amid the admiration, a few playful comments also popped up referencing Farah Khan’s 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. One user joked, “If you liked this, you should watch a movie on the Oscars by the same director and thank me later.”