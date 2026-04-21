Big-budget ‘King’ targets pan-India, global event status amid crowded Christmas 2026
Dubai: The stakes around Shah Rukh Khan’s King have just escalated dramatically and the numbers tell the story.
According to trade reports and Times Of India, Pen Marudhar has acquired the film’s all-India theatrical distribution rights for a hefty Rs2.5 billion, positioning it among the most expensive distribution deals in recent Bollywood history.
Backed by an estimated production budget of Rs 4 billion, King isn’t just another big-ticket release—it’s a calculated bet on scale, star power, and sustained theatrical pull. The film assembles a high-voltage cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi—a mix of legacy names and next-gen faces designed to widen its audience appeal.
This deal also underscores the continued box office confidence in Khan following his post-pandemic resurgence. After the record-breaking success of Pathaan and Jawan, distributors are clearly willing to put serious money behind his projects, betting on his ability to deliver nationwide footfalls and repeat value.
Pen Marudhar’s involvement is strategic rather than incidental.
The distributor shares a long-standing relationship with Khan’s banner, having handled releases like Dunki, Zero, Badla and Ittefaq. That familiarity matters, especially for a film of this scale, where screen count, show allocation, and regional penetration can significantly impact opening weekend numbers.
But King is walking into a battlefield. Its Christmas 2026 release window is already crowded with global tentpoles such as Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3 and Jumanji.
This isn’t just a festive release, it’s a high-risk, high-reward slot where visibility is massive, but so is competition. Securing a distributor capable of mounting a wide, aggressive rollout across India becomes crucial in such a scenario.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously delivered the blockbuster Pathaan with Khan—King is expected to lean heavily into slick action, scale, and global aesthetics. Early industry chatter suggests the film is being positioned as a pan-India event film with strong overseas potential, particularly in key markets like the Middle East, North America, and the UK.