Makers of 'King' warns fans after South Africa set pics of SRK and Deepika Padukone leak
Dubai: The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan's King has taken an unexpected turn after unauthorised behind-the-scenes visuals featuring King Khan and Deepika Padukone leaked online prompting director Siddharth Anand to step in with a firm public appeal.
The images and clips, reportedly from the film’s ongoing South Africa schedule, quickly spread across social media, offering fans a glimpse of the highly anticipated action thriller before its official reveal.
The leaked picture included candid moments from the set, including visuals of Deepika Padukone who is currently pregnant, filming scenes alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The unexpected leak sparked a frenzy online, with fans dissecting everything from the actors’ looks to possible plot hints.
But while the internet celebrated the sneak peek, the film’s team saw it differently. Breaking his silence, Director Siddharth Anand took to social media with a clear message: stop sharing leaked material.
In a strongly worded note, the filmmaker urged fans to avoid circulating “any leaked multimedia” from the sets, emphasising that such content undermines the carefully planned cinematic experience. He asked audiences to wait for official reveals, stressing that the team is working “round the clock” to deliver the film as intended.
The director’s stance reflects a concern in the film industry, where leaks, often dismissed as harmless fan excitement can disrupt marketing strategies and dilute first-look impact.
Despite the controversy with the leak, production on King is continuing as planned. The film is currently in active shooting, with multiple international schedules reportedly lined up.
King is one of Bollywood’s most anticipated upcoming releases, marking yet another collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's most iconic onscreen pairing. The film is expected to hit cinemas in December 2026.