Reports suggest SRK may join Allu Arjun and Deepika in Atlee’s next
Dubai: The buzz around Raaka just got a whole lot louder.
Allu Arjun's upcoming action film, directed by Jawan helmer Atlee Kumar, was already one of the most anticipated projects in the pipeline. A first-of-its-kind pairing with Deepika Padukone, a director known for delivering mass entertainers, and a first look that sent fans into a frenzy on Allu Arjun's birthday. Now, reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear in a special cameo, and the internet has not calmed down since.
A source close to the production confirmed to India Today that Khan has already agreed to the role. "Shah Rukh Khan, who has been working with Atlee on his upcoming film, will reportedly appear in Allu Arjun's Raaka. He has confirmed to play a brief role given his association with Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika," the source said.
The SRK connection is not entirely surprising. Khan shares a close bond with both Atlee and Allu Arjun, and the three were nearly brought together once before. During the making of Jawan, there were reports that Allu Arjun would appear in a cameo, but his packed schedule filming Pushpa 2 made it impossible. It seems the universe is course-correcting with Raaka.
Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is reuniting with Atlee for the second time after Jawan, adding yet another exciting thread to an already stacked project.
When the first look dropped, Khan was among the first to share it, calling the film "exciting" while wishing Allu Arjun on his birthday. Atlee replied with characteristic warmth, saying "Love you sir, will make you more proud."
Raaka is shaping up to be a large-scale action entertainer with the kind of star power that does not come together very often. Allu Arjun leading, Deepika opposite him, Atlee at the helm, and now potentially SRK in the mix. Fans are already counting down.