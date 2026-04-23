Is Deepika Padukone’s Raaka role being reduced amid pregnancy? Makers shut down rumours

Recently, several reports suggested that Deepika’s part in Raaka could be shortened
The speculation around Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun has intensified following news of her second pregnancy, with some reports claiming her role in the project may have been reduced. However, the film’s team has now firmly dismissed these claims, putting the rumours to rest.
Following her announcement, several reports suggested that Deepika’s part in Raaka could be shortened or even recast due to her pregnancy. The production, however, has categorically denied any such changes.
In a statement to The Times of India, the team called the speculation baseless and confirmed that the project is progressing as planned.
“Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” said the film’s team.
The clarification comes just days after reports surfaced suggesting that Deepika, who confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday, intends to continue shooting for Atlee’s Raaka during this period. A source close to the production had earlier stated, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” It was also noted that necessary precautions have been put in place on set.
Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka also stars Allu Arjun and is slated for a 2027 release. The makers previously unveiled Allu Arjun’s first look on his 44th birthday, showing the actor in a striking bald avatar with an intense, rugged expression.
Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy
Deepika and Ranveer Singh shared the news on Sunday via a joint Instagram post, confirming they are set to welcome their second child. The post featured an image of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines, with both parents’ hands framing the moment.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy, celebrating both Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and initially kept her away from the public eye, revealing her name and sharing family moments only during Diwali 2025.