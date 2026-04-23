Is Deepika Padukone’s Raaka role being reduced amid pregnancy? Makers shut down rumours

The clarification comes just days after reports surfaced suggesting that Deepika, who confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday, intends to continue shooting for Atlee’s Raaka during this period. A source close to the production had earlier stated, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” It was also noted that necessary precautions have been put in place on set.