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Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shares joyful news of second pregnancy

Actress shares quiet update on social media as fans and friends send their wishes

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone has announced that she and husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The actor shared the news on Instagram on Sunday with a gentle, personal touch.

The post featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. Deepika kept the caption minimal, using just two evil eye emojis. The understated update quickly drew attention online.

Warm wishes pour in

Within minutes, friends from the film industry filled the comments with congratulatory messages. Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Parineeti Chopra were among those who shared their excitement and love.

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From co-stars to life partners

Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They married in November 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.

The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

They have worked together in several films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Their on-screen pairing has remained a favourite with audiences, adding to the warmth surrounding their growing family.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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