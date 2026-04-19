Actress shares quiet update on social media as fans and friends send their wishes
Deepika Padukone has announced that she and husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The actor shared the news on Instagram on Sunday with a gentle, personal touch.
The post featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. Deepika kept the caption minimal, using just two evil eye emojis. The understated update quickly drew attention online.
Within minutes, friends from the film industry filled the comments with congratulatory messages. Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Parineeti Chopra were among those who shared their excitement and love.
Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They married in November 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.
The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.
They have worked together in several films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Their on-screen pairing has remained a favourite with audiences, adding to the warmth surrounding their growing family.