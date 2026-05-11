Anubhav Singh Bassi live in Dubai: Date, tickets and venue

If you’ve ever fallen into a YouTube rabbit hole of relatable 'life is a mess but funny' stories, chances are you’ve already met Anubhav Singh Bassi. Born in Meerut, he didn’t exactly start out planning to become one of India’s most-watched stand-up comedians, he studied law at RMLNLU, did a few odd experiments with life (as most of his jokes would suggest), and eventually walked onto an open mic in 2017 that changed everything.