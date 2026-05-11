Anubhav Singh Bassi live in Dubai: Date, tickets and venue

The comedian is back at Dubai Opera with his hit show Kisi Ko Batana Mat
Dubai’s comedy crowd is in for a familiar kind of joy, and much needed.
Anubhav Singh Bassi is back at Dubai Opera with his hit show Kisi Ko Batana Mat, returning for one more high-voltage night after the last run sold out completely.
If you’ve seen his sets before, you already know the rhythm: Casual setup, unassuming delivery, and then that sudden twist where everyday life — college disasters, awkward friendships, family logic, and all the small 'how did this even happen to me?'
Get tickets here on Platinumlist.
Date: June 20
Where: Dubai Opera
About Anubhav Singh Bassi
If you’ve ever fallen into a YouTube rabbit hole of relatable 'life is a mess but funny' stories, chances are you’ve already met Anubhav Singh Bassi. Born in Meerut, he didn’t exactly start out planning to become one of India’s most-watched stand-up comedians, he studied law at RMLNLU, did a few odd experiments with life (as most of his jokes would suggest), and eventually walked onto an open mic in 2017 that changed everything.
And now, his tours are packed comedy shows across dozens of cities, millions of YouTube views, and a storytelling style that turns hostel chaos, failed plans, and painfully relatable 'what was I even doing'” moments into rooms of laughter.
Apart from the stage, Bassi has popped up in sketches, done a TED-style talk about his journey, and even stepped into films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. His Netflix-style rise also includes his stand-up special Bas Kar Bassi, which brought his live-show energy straight to screens.