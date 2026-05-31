The King of Romance performs live in Abu Dhabi for what promises to be a deeply emotional evening. Wael Kfoury has been one of the Arab world's most cherished voices for over 25 years, and his live shows are known for the kind of singalong energy that only comes when an entire arena knows every word. With a catalogue full of beloved classics, this is one for anyone who has ever had a Wael Kfoury song stuck in their head for days.