Bollywood musicals, rock orchestras, comedy nights and live concerts await
Dubai: June is stacked. Whether you are after live comedy, ballet, Bollywood, rock classics, or a homegrown piano prodigy, there is something on almost every weekend this month.
Here is a list of concerts and other events happening this month.
June 5 | Meyana Theatre, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai | From Dh125
Start the month with something a little different. Fourteen-year-old pianist and composer Nial Dursun takes the stage for what is shaping up to be one of the most quietly special evenings on this month's calendar. Born to Irish and Turkish parents and raised in the UAE, Nial's programme weaves together musical traditions from across his heritage, from the lyrical warmth of Irish folk to the expressive depth of Turkish classical music. He is already composing his own work at 14.
June 5 | Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi | From Dh150
A grand stage production celebrating a century of Indian cinema music, performed by Malhaar Ensemble with over 40 artists on stage. The show moves through iconic eras of Bollywood, blending live music, dance, storytelling and theatrical presentation in a way that is as much cultural journey as it is concert. It already sold out its Dubai premiere run.
June 6 | Dubai Opera, Dubai | From Dh446
Not a typical concert, not a typical comedy show. RE:SET is a one-night-only live experience at Dubai Opera that blends music, comedy, performance and unexpected turns into one seamless evening. The official lineup is now out, featuring Elie Iskandar, Amr Maskoun, Michel Fadel, Noel Kharman, Bins Welah, My Parents Are Divorced, Ghaliaa, Dima Mousseli, Anand Raman, Sundeep, Denise Alexe, Akhras and Eliza Elly. Thirteen artists, one stage, no intermission. The show starts at 6pm and runs in both English and Arabic, with an after-show DJ set to close the night.
June 6 | The New Covent Garden Theatre, Dubai | From Dh168
Fly High Dance Academy's 2026 annual showcase follows dancers aged four to 16 through centuries of movement, from ancient ritual and Renaissance elegance to 70s disco, 90s rock and a future-inspired finale. This year the production also brings in gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics for the first time, weaving athletic precision into the choreography. A lovely pick for families.
June 6 | Hollywood Theater, Motiongate Dubai | From Dh195
Arabic stand-up comedy with a sharp, crowd-interactive edge. Mina Nader is known for his relatable humour and spontaneous audience moments, so expect the unexpected. Age 16 and above only, and note the ticket does not cover Motiongate park attractions.
June 7 | Emirates International School Auditorium, Jumeirah, Dubai | From Dh110
National award-winning actor, vlogger, motivational speaker and storyteller Ashish Vidyarthi makes his Dubai debut this month. The show is a blend of laughter and storytelling performed mainly in Hindi with some English, and is suited to ages 14 and above. Gates open at 7pm with the show starting at 7:30pm.
June 7 | The New Covent Garden Theatre, Dubai | From Dh240
AC/DC, Metallica, Linkin Park, Radiohead, Muse, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and more, reimagined by a full orchestra and live musicians. If you have ever wanted to hear your favourite rock anthems played at symphonic scale, this is the evening. It is being billed not just as a concert but as a statement, which feels right for a lineup that powerful.
June 11 | Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai | From Dh199
California dreaming comes to Dubai when The Beach Boys take the Coca-Cola Arena stage. The set will span decades of the band's catalogue, from early surf classics to timeless staples that have resonated across generations. The group has sold over 100 million records worldwide and carries a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction to their name. A great one for families and long-time fans alike.
June 12 | Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi | From Dh260 approx.
Worth the drive to Abu Dhabi for this one. The evening celebrates what would have been the 100th birthday of Maya Plisetskaya, widely considered one of the greatest ballerinas of the 20th century. Leading soloists from the Bolshoi Theatre, the Mariinsky Theatre and other top Russian ballet companies will perform works from her most celebrated repertoire, including Carmen Suite, The Dying Swan, and Don Quixote, alongside excerpts from Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty.
June 13 | Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi | From Dh795
The King of Romance performs live in Abu Dhabi for what promises to be a deeply emotional evening. Wael Kfoury has been one of the Arab world's most cherished voices for over 25 years, and his live shows are known for the kind of singalong energy that only comes when an entire arena knows every word. With a catalogue full of beloved classics, this is one for anyone who has ever had a Wael Kfoury song stuck in their head for days.
June 19 | Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai | From Dh150
One of the Arab world's most beloved voices performs live in Dubai for a single night. Angham's catalogue reads like a playlist of defining Arabic music moments, and hearing it performed live in a full arena is something else entirely.
June 20 | Dubai Opera, Dubai | Sold out
Anubhav Singh Bassi returns to Dubai Opera after selling out his last run completely, and the demand has only grown. Known for his deadpan delivery and razor-sharp storytelling, Bassi turns real-life moments and college memories into effortlessly relatable comedy. He is also recognised for his Amazon Prime special and his role in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. If you have tickets, you are all set. If not, watch the ticketing page for last-minute releases. Performed in Hindi.
June 20 | Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi | From Dh199
Legendary Egyptian composer and pianist Omar Khairat performs live at Etihad Arena for the first time, bringing his iconic compositions to the stage with a full live orchestra. His music has soundtracked generations of Arabic cinema and television, and hearing those melodies performed live is a genuinely different experience. Performed in Arabic.
June 21 | Emirates Theatre, Dubai | From Dh195
Moroccan comedian Yassar Lemghari brings his sold-out world tour to Dubai for a night of stand-up performed in Moroccan Darija. Known for his sharp wit and charismatic stage presence, Lemghari has built a devoted following across the Arab world. High energy, highly interactive, and genuinely funny.