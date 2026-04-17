The first UAE concert of 2026 marks the return of a packed live music calendar: 5 gigs to watch

There's range and there's something for everyone
The music has found a way to play on.
It has been a difficult few months of late, owing to the Middle East conflict and tensions. And, in this atmosphere, a couple of concerts scheduled for Abu Dhabi and Dubai were postponed. But, as life returns to normalcy, concerts are returning too, and the region is back with a long-touring circuit spans orchestral intimacy, arena rock, global pop, comedy, and spectacle-driven family shows.
No doubt, there’s range. And something, for everyone. The same season that brings stripped-back piano compositions to Dubai Opera also delivers stadium-sized pop production at Etihad Arena and nostalgia-heavy arena rock at Coca-Cola Arena.
Here’s what’s happening in 2026.
Pianist and composer Tony Ann opens this stretch on April 29, 2026, promising to set the tone with a rich performance. A month later, Brazilian music icon Lulu Santos takes the same stage on May 23, bringing decades of melodic pop and lyrical joy to a seated, theatre-style audience.
Atif Aslam is promising double the fun, this year. Fans of Atif Aslam have a date to mark, as the singer returns to the capital for a live show at Etihad Arena on Yas Island this July 18. You know him for his angsty and well, romantic tracks, along with film anthems (hello Aadat).
And once the emotions have been thoroughly processed, or not, it’s time to switch gears entirely.
On August 2, 2026, rock royalty Def Leppard takes over Coca-Cola Arena for a full-volume, no-skipping-the-chorus kind of night. That means power riffs, crowd-wide singalongs, and that very specific emotion, where everyone suddenly remembers every lyric they haven’t thought about in years.
It’s also another clear sign of a familiar UAE live music pattern: Legacy acts still dominate the arena circuit.
Time to open that bottle, folks, because Christina Aguilera performs on September 25, 2026, which promises a fully-fledged production.
But that's not all, all rise for the hip-hop beats, because Blue is all that the millennial hearts need! In Dubai, Expo City Dubai hosts boyband favourites Blue for their 25th anniversary tour, so get ready to feeling a 13-year-old again.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi continues its theatrical programming with Riverdance returning to Etihad Arena from October 31 to November 1, bringing Irish dance, rhythm, and stagecraft in a production that has maintained global touring longevity for decades.
As 2026 winds down, the calendar continues to balance international star power, because hello to Offlimits Festival, headlined by Shakira and the Jonas Brothers, all set to arrive on November 21.
If you've somewhat recovered from the tunes of Shakira, Atif Aslam returns again to takes the stage in Dubai on November 27, at Coca Cola Arena.
Indie-pop artist Anuv Jain will perform at Expo City in November, while Turkish pop icon Tarkan performs in Abu Dhabi on November 27 at Etihad Arena, ending the season on a high-energy, stadium-pop note.
Whew, now that's what we call a lineup.