OFFLIMITS Music Festival Abu Dhabi rescheduled: Shakira and Jonas Brothers new date announced

The festival was originally meant to take place on April 4, Etihad Park
Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated genre-blending spectacle, OFFLIMITS Music Festival, has officially shifted its calendar. Originally set to take over Etihad Park this April, the festival will now ignite Yas Island on November 21, 2026.
If you’ve already secured your spot, don’t worry, your plans are just getting a seasonal upgrade.
Tickets remain valid: All tickets purchased for the original April 4 date will be automatically honoured for the new November date.
The venue: The festival stays at the Etihad Park, Yas Island, known for hosting the region's massive global tours.
The star-studded roster remains intact, led by the Queen of Latin Music herself. Shakira will bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the capital, marks her triumphant return to the UAE stage with a career-spanning set of global hits.
Joining her is a "who’s who" of international talent across every genre:
The Jonas Brothers bringing two decades of chart-topping anthems.
R&B legends: Three-time Grammy winner NE-YO.
Rock anthems: Scottish legends Biffy Clyro and Icelandic blues-rockers KALEO.
Indie favourites: Myles Smith, Scouting for Girls, and Toploader.
Billed as the UAE’s first open-format and largest genre-blending music festival, Off lImits is known for its bold multi-stage setup that fuses music with art, immersive visual design and cultural experiences.