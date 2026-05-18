Abu Dhabi to host Michael Jackson tribute show, This is Michael: Dates, tickets and presale

It's time to moonwalk again, or well, at least learn how to do so...
Michael Jackson’s music rewired pop culture; no one has ever questioned that statement. From the playful horror of Thriller to the swagger of Billie Jean, his music videos are known for carrying powerful messages and rhetoric that won't fade with time. Beat It, being one of the best examples.
Every anecdote about MJ is now embedded in history, be it the moonwalk, or the fans who would faint at the sight of him in concerts, or even the attempts to cover his songs.
The enduring fascination spilt into the film with the biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, which revisited the creative highs, relentless pace, and cultural weight that came with being one of the most watched figures in entertainment history.
And now, there's the tribute show, coming to Abu Dhabi.
It's time to moonwalk (or at least learn how to do so!).
Michael Jackson’s music, which never really left the spotlight and this summer, it returns to the stage in Abu Dhabi in a big way.
This Is Michael, a high-energy live production celebrating the King of Pop, is set to take over Etihad Arena, Yas Island on 22 August 2026, bringing together live vocals, dancers, musicians, and a full concert-style stage show built around MJ’s biggest hits.
At the centre of it all is performer Lenny Jay, whose striking vocal and stage resemblance to Michael Jackson has helped the show tour globally, selling hundreds of thousands of tickets across Europe and Latin America. Expect signature choreography, styling, and a setlist packed with more than 20 songs that defined generations.
Artist: This Is Michael
Date: 22 August, 2026
Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Tickets:
Mastercard presale: From 19 May, 12pm
General sale: From 21 May, 12pm
Available via: livenation.me & ticketmaster.ae
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