Prince Jackson opens up about seeing his father recreated on screen by his cousin
Dubai: Michael Jackson's son, Prince Jackson has opened up about a deeply personal moment tied to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic
In a rare interview with ABC News, the eldest son of Michael Jackson described the first time he saw his cousin Jaafar Jackson fully transformed into his father on set. The reaction, he said, caught him completely off guard.
“It was an emotional shock,” Prince shared, recalling the moment Jaafar appeared in full costume, hair and makeup. After years without seeing his father, who died in 2009, the resemblance felt almost surreal like a sudden, fleeting return.
That sense of déjà vu hit hard. Prince admitted it was difficult to keep his composure, saying he instinctively wanted to embrace Jaafar, as if reconnecting with someone he hadn’t seen in years.
The film, titled Michael, premiered on April 24, 2026, and traces the King of Pop’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the project has been closely tied to the Jackson family, with Prince himself serving as an executive producer.
That family connection is part of what makes the casting of Jaafar especially poignant. The two grew up together, filming home videos and sharing a close, almost sibling-like bond. Seeing that same cousin step into one of the most recognisable personas in music history and do it convincingly added another emotional layer to the experience.
"Making home movies to now, here we are, making a major motion picture about my father, his uncle, someone we both love very much," he shared in the interview.
Jaafar, who is the son of Jermaine Jackson, was chosen after a global casting search, with even family matriarch Katherine Jackson noting how naturally he “embodies” Michael. His performance has already drawn attention for its striking physical and vocal resemblance, with reports confirming he both sings live and blends his voice with original recordings in the film.
For Prince, though, the film goes beyond performance or legacy-building. It’s about reframing how audiences understand his father not just as a global icon, but as a person shaped by discipline, ambition and relentless work ethic.