Miles Teller teases Michael sequel as $700M biopic eyes continuation: 'I know they're working on it'

Teller stars opposite Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew in the film
Michael is coming back....or so it seems.
And clearly, Miles Teller isn’t done with Michael just yet. The 39-year-old actor, who plays Michael Jackson’s lawyer John Branca in the biopic Michael, revealed at the Cannes Film Festival that a follow-up film is already being discussed. Speaking to IndieWire while promoting his new project Paper Tiger alongside Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, Teller suggested the creative wheels are very much still turning.
"They had to rework the third act of the last movie," Teller told the outlet. "As far as the sequel goes, I know they're working on it. I haven't had any direct discussions, other than the team is excited to complete that story."
That 'story,' of course, has already made a massive global impact. Released on April 24, Michael has raked in more than $700 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest music biopics ever. Teller stars opposite Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, who plays Jackson.
Directed as a deep dive into Jackson’s early life and rise to superstardom, the film charts his journey to global dominance, stopping in 1988 before the controversies that later defined much of his public legacy.
In the film, Teller’s character, Branca, is Jackson’s longtime lawyer and now serves as co-executor of the late singer’s estate. He also played a key role behind the scenes as a producer on Michael.
Since its release, the film has been climbing box office ranks at speed. In its first three weeks alone, it pulled in $577 million globally, with $240.4 million from North America and $336.88 million internationally. By its fourth week, it had already crossed the $700 million milestone.