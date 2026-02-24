GOLD/FOREX
Shakira to perform at Egypt's iconic Pyramids of Giza in April

Colombian star Shakira returns to Egypt after 16 years

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Shakira
Shakira
Reuters

Dubai: Colombian pop star Shakira is set to perform live at the Pyramids of Giza on April 7, as part of her worldwide “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour, organisers said.

The concert is expected to draw a large audience to one of Egypt’s most iconic landmarks, with the global singer planning a visually ambitious production designed to match the scale and symbolism of the ancient site.

The show marks Shakira’s return to Egypt nearly two decades after her successful 2007 performance at the same venue as part of her Oral Fixation Tour, which at the time drew a large audience and widespread media coverage.

Shakira is expected to perform a selection of her most popular hits that have shaped her global career over the years, in a setting that blends music with history.

