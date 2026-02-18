Masters Tournament a possibility for Tiger Woods

Golf Icon refused to rule out playing at The Masters
Tiger Woods has ambitions of competing at The Masters in April but the 15-time major champion still has no timetable for his return.
The 50-year-old hasn’t played in an official PGA Tour event since July 2024, when he failed to make the cut at The Open, and has made only 11 competitive appearances since his 2021 car accident which left his legs injured.
Woods sat out the entire 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles in March, and later underwent disc replacement surgery in October.
Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which he is hosting, Woods gave a blunt answer when he was asked whether The Masters was “off the table.”
“No,” he told reporters.
Woods said he does not yet have a set timetable for his return to competition, but indicated he could consider playing on the Champions Tour.
"Thinking about the opportunity to be able to play in a cart. I won't do that out here on this tour because I don't believe in it but on the Champions Tour there's certainly an opportunity."
Woods mentioned that he has given his body ample time to heal following his disc replacement, adding to a series of surgeries he has undergone in recent years.
He also explained that he is now able to hit full golf shots, even if they’re still a way from his legendary peak.
"The Achilles is not an issue," he said. "I can't dunk a basketball anymore. As far as the disc replacement it's just sore and it takes time.
"My body has been through a lot. It's one of those things, each and every day I keep trying, keep progressing and working on it. I'm trying to get this body at a level where I can play the highest level again.
"Yeah I'm able to (hit full shots), not well every day, but I can hit them."
Woods has one of the most celebrated histories at the The Masters, having won the tournament five times.
He first claimed the green jacket in 1997 in a record-breaking performance that made him the youngest champion at the time and the first African-American winner.
Woods added titles in 2001, 2002, and 2005, demonstrating dominance with his precision and mental toughness, and then made a remarkable comeback in 2019, securing his fifth Masters victory 14 years after his previous win.
His performances at Augusta National have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest golfers in history, and the Masters has often been a stage for both his breakthrough moments and inspirational returns.