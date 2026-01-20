Watch the best battle it out at Dubai Tennis Championships

“We are thrilled with the strength and depth of the ATP 500 field confirmed for 2026,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the tournament’s Organising Committee. “With Stefanos returning as defending champion, Félix entering after an exceptional season, and former champions like Daniil and Andrey in the mix, fans can expect a fantastic level of tennis across both weeks.”

World No7 Auger-Aliassime arrives in Dubai following one of the strongest seasons of his career to date. The Canadian secured three ATP Tour titles in 2025 — in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels — and delivered a semi-final run at the US Open. His journey to last year’s Dubai final further reinforces his credentials and positions him as a major contender for the 2026 title.

Greek star Tsitsipas, who lifted the trophy in 2025 after a commanding run capped by victory over Auger-Aliassime in the final, will be determined to defend his crown at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The title in Dubai was a standout moment of the two-time Grand Slam finalist’s 2025 season, reaffirming his strength on hard courts and an ability to elevate his game at key moments.

Commenting on the 2026 ATP 500 line-up in Dubai, Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said: “Year after year, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships showcase an exceptional standard of men’s tennis. With this calibre of players already confirmed, we are confident the 2026 ATP 500 event will deliver another memorable week for fans in Dubai and audiences around the world.”

Adding further depth to the men’s roster is World No10 Alexander Bublik. Renowned for his creative and unpredictable style, the 2024 Dubai finalist came within one match of claiming the ATP 500 title. The line-up in Dubai also includes Jack Draper, the British No1 and World No11, who continued his upward trajectory last season with consistent deep runs across the tour, highlighted by his breakthrough Masters 1000 triumph at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.

