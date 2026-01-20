Watch the best battle it out at Dubai Tennis Championships

Tsitsipas, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Rublev headline world-class ATP 500 line-up
Dubai: From defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas to World No7 Félix Auger-Aliassime, to former winners Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, all will be in action at the men’s week of the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships starting from February 23 to 28.
Greek star Tsitsipas, who lifted the trophy in 2025 after a commanding run capped by victory over Auger-Aliassime in the final, will be determined to defend his crown at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The title in Dubai was a standout moment of the two-time Grand Slam finalist’s 2025 season, reaffirming his strength on hard courts and an ability to elevate his game at key moments.
World No7 Auger-Aliassime arrives in Dubai following one of the strongest seasons of his career to date. The Canadian secured three ATP Tour titles in 2025 — in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels — and delivered a semi-final run at the US Open. His journey to last year’s Dubai final further reinforces his credentials and positions him as a major contender for the 2026 title.
Joining the pair is Russia’s Medvedev, the 2023 Dubai champion, who continues to be one of the toughest competitors on hard courts. Currently ranked World No12, the 2021 US Open winner remains a consistent threat in Dubai, where his tactical strength and experience have earned him success in previous editions.
Former Dubai champion Rublev, who lifted the trophy in 2022, also returns following another solid season on the ATP Tour. Ranked World No14, the 28-year-old Russian brings trademark intensity and shot-making power to a tournament where he has historically performed well.
“We are thrilled with the strength and depth of the ATP 500 field confirmed for 2026,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the tournament’s Organising Committee. “With Stefanos returning as defending champion, Félix entering after an exceptional season, and former champions like Daniil and Andrey in the mix, fans can expect a fantastic level of tennis across both weeks.”
Adding further depth to the men’s roster is World No10 Alexander Bublik. Renowned for his creative and unpredictable style, the 2024 Dubai finalist came within one match of claiming the ATP 500 title. The line-up in Dubai also includes Jack Draper, the British No1 and World No11, who continued his upward trajectory last season with consistent deep runs across the tour, highlighted by his breakthrough Masters 1000 triumph at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters.
Completing the confirmed field is World No17 Karen Khachanov, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist. The 29-year-old enjoyed one of his strongest seasons in 2025, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the National Bank Open (Toronto Masters 1000) and a series of consistent performances at ATP Tour events, maintaining his status as one of the tour’s top competitors on hard courts.
Commenting on the 2026 ATP 500 line-up in Dubai, Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said: “Year after year, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships showcase an exceptional standard of men’s tennis. With this calibre of players already confirmed, we are confident the 2026 ATP 500 event will deliver another memorable week for fans in Dubai and audiences around the world.”
On the women’s side, the WTA 1000 tournament will welcome many of the sport’s biggest names for its 26th edition, including defending champion Mirra Andreeva, World No1 Aryna Sabalenka, six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek, and World No3 Coco Gauff.
The 2026 Championships will once again run back-to-back, with the women’s WTA 1000 event from February 15-21, followed by the ATP 500 men’s tournament from February 23-28. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting from Dh65. For full details, visit dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com or ticketmaster.ae
