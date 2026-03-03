GOLD/FOREX
Fujairah Challenger Tour suspended due to security concern

Players, officials and spectators were told to vacate the court

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
AFP

Fujairah: The ATP Challenger Tour event in Fujairah was suspended on Tuesday after a security alert related to the ongoing regional tensions.

A full slate of qualifying matches had been scheduled for Tuesday, but play was halted immediately.

After the match was suspended midway, the players, officials and spectators were told to vacate the court.

The ATP in coordination with the organisers will monitor the situation and decision on the future of the tournament will be taken accordingly.

The inaugural ATP tournament being held at the Fujairah Tennis and Country Club marked a historic milestone in the regional tennis.

The two-week tournament serves as a crucial pathway for players aiming to climb the global rankings and transition to the ATP Tour. By welcoming an ATP Challenger 50 tournament, Fujairah joins an esteemed list of international host cities that provide competitive platforms for emerging and established professionals.

The tournament features a 32-player main draw, a 24-player qualifying draw, and a 16-pair doubles draw.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
Related Topics:
FujairahTennis

