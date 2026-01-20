Fujairah to host two prominent Taekwondo events in February

For his part, Nader Abu Shawish, Director of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, said that preparations for the two championships are advancing according to a comprehensive plan designed to ensure a level of organisation worthy of Fujairah’s reputation. He underlined that these events offer a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and foster greater interaction among athletes from different countries. He also highlighted the club’s dedication to cultivating a competitive environment that nurtures national talent and enhances athletes’ skills, thereby supporting the continued growth of sports in Fujairah and throughout the UAE.